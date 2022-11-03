Ukraine trusts Musk's Starlink but looking for other providers too

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Starlink logo and Ukraine flag
2
Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira
·2 min read

By Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira

LISBON (Reuters) - Ukraine trusts Elon Musk to continue providing internet access through his SpaceX rocket company's Starlink satellite system despite a wobble last month, but is also seeking additional providers, one of its deputy prime ministers said on Thursday.

Mykhailo Fedorov, in Portugal for Europe's largest tech conference, the Lisbon Web Summit, said Ukraine had discussed Starlink directly with Musk and was confident the Tesla and Twitter boss would not shut the service down in Ukraine.

Starlink has "worked, is working and will definitely work in Ukraine", Federov, who runs Ukraine's digital transformation ministry, told a news conference in response to a question about the service from Reuters.

"Elon Musk publicly spoke about this and we had a conversation with him about it, so we do not see a problem in this regard," Fedorov said.

SpaceX activated Starlink over Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February and has since provided Kyiv with thousands of terminals, allowing Ukrainians to hook up to the internet in places out of reach of the domestic telecoms system. The links are used both by civilians and by Ukraine's military.

Last month Musk tweeted that SpaceX could no longer afford to provide the service to Ukraine indefinitely - only to backtrack two days later and say he would continue to do so as an example of "good deeds".

Around that same time, some Ukrainians complained of outages in the internet service near the front lines, while Musk also angered Ukrainian officials by promoting a peace plan under which Ukraine would cede some territory to Russia.

Fedorov said Russian attacks that had knocked out 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in October had increased the importance of maintaining communications systems.

"One of the reasons why I came to the Web Summit is also to look for new partners and continue to develop and engage with new partners," he said.

"Communication is really crucial," he said. "We are working on this issue 24 hours a day. Russia is hitting energy infrastructures and sometimes we don't have light at home for eight hours."

Fedorov spoke at a joint news conference with Microsoft President Brad Smith, who announced around 100 million dollars of additional technology aid for Ukraine throughout 2023.

"This will enable the government and other organisations in Ukraine to continue to run their services and serve Ukraine citizens through the Microsft Cloud and our public data centres spread across Europe," Smith said.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira in Lisbon; Editing by)

Recommended Stories

  • Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Encore Capital Group (ECPG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -31.07% and 6.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Streaming tech firm Roku dives as tough ad market hits performance

    The company expects fourth-quarter revenue substantially below market estimates, while its adjusted operating loss outlook was much wider than Wall Street expectations. "This Q4 guidance ... begs the question if Roku's management is baking in unusually high conservatism or if Roku's business mode is structurally impaired," analysts at Evercore ISI said. Snap Inc, Meta Platforms and Alphabet Inc have also made similar warnings in recent weeks, stoking fears that ad-reliant tech firms are set for tough times as recession-wary businesses cut spending.

  • Clean Harbors (CLH) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y

    Clean Harbors (CLH) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues surge year over year.

  • Truist CEO highlights how working with 'purpose' improves customer experience at Charlotte luncheon

    Truist Financial Corp. is putting an emphasis on the importance of one its core values — purpose — to drive innovation and a better experience for its customers, according to Bill Rogers, the bank's chairman and CEO.

  • Twitter to lose magic with blue tick fee, says ex exec

    Twitter's former global communications head tells BBC News he is worried about Elon Musk's plans.

  • Brazil moves closer to China corn exports as Beijing approves traders

    BEIJING/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of corn to the world's second-largest economy. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United States, the world's top corn supplier. China relied on the United States and Ukraine for most of its corn supplies but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted exports.

  • Kyiv prepares 1,000 heating points as Russia attacks energy infrastructure

    Missile and drone attacks have damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, prompting power rationing. On Wednesday, Klitschko wrote on messaging app Telegram that city authorities were considering different scenarios due to missile attacks.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs pick up in October

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended Oct. 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • Biden warns ‘Democracy is at risk’, urges voters to consider this in midterms

    In a speech in which he condemned political violence and election denialism, President Biden urged Americans to consider the threat to democracy when they cast their ballots in the midterm election. “I hope you’ll make the future of our democracy an important part of your decision to vote and how you vote,” he said.

  • Claire’s employee has no idea she was fired, shows up to work anyway

    She was marked in the system as "terminated."

  • Twitter On A Downsizing Rampage Since Musk Takeover; Terminates Key Ad And Marketing Officials

    In an expanding exodus of Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) top management, officials, including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, Reuters reported. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter under a $44 billion deal last week. The takeover followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her re

  • NFTs Get a New Place to Live, With Ripple Aiming for Mass Adoption

    Ripple community members voted in XLS-20 Monday, the standard for NFTs, that will facilitate scalability, efficiency, and protected royalties for creators.

  • The Web3 Twitter Fixes Elon Musk Could Actually Try

    Elon Musk is now “Chief Twit” after taking Twitter private last week, and the transition period seems as wracked with uncertainty as the months-long buyout negotiations. Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and of SpaceX, has brought on a number of advisers with familiar faces in the crypto industry as he looks to revamp the social media platform and turn it profitable. Although the world’s richest man didn’t mention crypto among the reasons for doling out $44 billion to take Twitter off the public markets, there are real indications that Twitter is edging towards Web3.

  • How top NFT creators make “good” NFT art

    People often say that good art is subjective, but can the same be said about NFTs—digital creations that are undoubtedly artistic but also products, meant to make their creators money? While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there...

  • Don't panic -- this isn't Tencent's first tie-up with a state-owned firm

    News on Tencent and China Unicom caused a stir in China's tech industry on Wednesday afternoon. The gaming and social networking behemoth and the state-owned carrier have received regulatory approval to set up a joint venture, according to a government announcement. The development has led to concerns over even greater government influence on China's Big Tech.

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build for country’s reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies were enjoying a sharp rally in Tuesday morning trading as hopes built for a potential relaxation of zero-COVID measures.

  • Crypto Exchange Binance to Use Twitter as Web 3 ‘Sandbox,’ Help Musk Fend Off Bots: Exec

    Patrick Hillman, chief strategy officer at Binance, discusses the crypto exchange’s goals to help new boss Elon Musk fend off internet bots on Twitter and why the crypto exchange sees the potential for Web3 innovation following its $500 investment in the social media company.

  • OpenSea Now Auto-Detects and Blocks Stolen NFTs, Disables Scam Links

    Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea unveiled new automated features to prevent scams and stop the resale of swiped assets.

  • WhatsApp's new Communities feature aims to bring related group chats together

    The idea behind Communities is to bring group chats together "under one umbrella with a structure that works for them.”

  • Ukraine war, geopolitics fuelling cybersecurity attacks -EU agency

    Geopolitics such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to more damaging and widespread cybersecurity attacks in the year to July, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said in its annual report on Thursday. ENISA's study follows concerns about the role of state actors and the growing range of threats to governments, companies and essential sectors such as energy, transport, banking and digital infrastructure. The agency said geopolitical situations - in particular the Russian invasion of Ukraine - were game-changers during the period under review.