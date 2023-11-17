Ukraine trying to push Russian invaders out of shelling range of Kherson on left bank of Dnipro

One of the Ukrainian Armed Forces primary goals on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson is to push Russian forces as far away as possible to prevent them from shelling residents on the right bank, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Nov. 17.

Intense battles are currently ongoing. Soldiers are conducting sabotage, raiding, and reconnaissance operations, while identifying the logistics routes the occupiers use for the supply of ammunition and provisions.

"The main goal of this work is to push the enemy as far away from the right bank as possible to protect the civilian population from constant Russian shelling,” the General Staff said. “The further Russian artillery is from Kherson, the better.”

Despite a serious line of Russian fortifications and strong resistance from occupiers, several "successful and effective actions" have been carried out. Russian forces are attempting to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions, leading to significant losses and the need to redeploy units from other directions.

Ukrainian soldiers have secured positions on several footholds on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro, the Marina Corps announced on Nov. 17. Over 1,000 occupiers and dozens of pieces of equipment have been destroyed during the operation, they said.

Russia plans to regroup, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Developments on the Left Bank of Kherson Region

There have been reports of successes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and advancements on the left bank of the Kherson region since mid-October. There were also reports of a breakthrough across the Dnipro into the occupied region near the villages of the Oleshkivska community.

Read also: Russia rapidly retracts retreat announcement, Ukraine says fake announcement was disinformation move

Judging by the reaction of Russian "war correspondents," this operation could be more significant than previous similar raids by the AFU, the Institute for the Study of War said.

Analysts reported progress towards the village of Krynka at the end of October, and on Nov. 10, there were indications of a likely expansion of the foothold and the cutting of a crucial road from Nova Kakhovka to Oleshky.

The AFU captured a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak confirmed on Nov. 13.

Citing unnamed officials, The Guardian reported that Ukrainian military personnel managed to transfer three brigades to the left bank of the Dnipro.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine