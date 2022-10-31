Ukraine, Turkey and UN agree on movement of 16 vessels with Ukrainian grain for Oct. 31 – media reports

It noted the three delegations had also agreed for inspections to be provided on Oct. 31 to 40 outbound vessels.

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said the Russian delegation was informed of both plans.

The United Nations also confirmed the information about the Oct. 31 movement plan for 16 vessels.

Russia announced on Oct. 29 that it was suspending its participation in the grain deal. The relevant statements were issued by the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Ministry. Later, the Russian media reported that Russia had also officially notified the UN Secretary General about its decision.

Grain exports once again blocked by Russia

The Russian government blamed a drone attack on Russian military naval vessels docked in the Sevastopol Bay for disrupting the agreement. They falsely accused Ukraine and the UK for targeting civilian vessels “involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor.”

The Russian Defense Ministry announced there had been allegedly “minor damage” caused to Russia’s minesweeper Ivan Golubets as a result of a “drone attack” in Sevastopol. Simultaneously, local media reported about the damage to the Admiral Makarov frigate, which is a carrier of cruise missiles and was repeatedly used for shelling Ukraine.

The GeoConfirmed Investigation initiative managed by volunteers showed at least three Russian warships were affected, in particular the flagship Admiral Makarov. They also think it was an operation conducted by the Ukrainian side with drones.

However, there is no official confirmation on actual level of damage suffered by the Russian warships in Sevastopol. The Ukrainian military suggested it could have been caused by failed launches of Russian missiles.

At the same time, the Kyiv government called Moscow’s exit from the grain deal “food blackmail” and said that Russia was withdrawing from the agreement under a false pretext.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said that Ukraine is ready to continue operating with the framework of the grain initiative.

In turn, the United Nations urged “all parties” to refrain from any actions that could jeopardize the implementation of the agreement, adding they were in contact with the Russian authorities.

The New Voice of Ukraine

