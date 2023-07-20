Ukraine ‘twists rope’ from Putin’s red lines ‘to hang imperial corpse,’ says top security official

Oleksiy Danilov

Ukraine has “twisted the rope” of all the red lines of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “to hang the Russian imperial corpse,” Secretary of Ukraine’s National Defense and Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on July 20.

There should be only one response to Russian attacks on peaceful cities, namely the armed forces must attack the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine, Danilov emphasized.

“Ukraine’s only response to missile strikes on peaceful cities and the killing of civilians is an increase in the number and scale of the military’s strikes against the occupying forces,” he said.

“Ukraine has long ago put together all Putin’s red lines, twisted a rope from them on which it will hang the Russian imperial corpse.”

The Russians are in for many unpleasant surprises, the official noted.

“Not only from the Army of Drones but also from the drone fleet.”

Read also: Death toll from Russian night strike on south Ukraine rises to two, museums damaged

Separately, Danilov addressed the members of the outlawed Party of Regions and the Opposition Platform – For Life party in Odesa. He emphasized that their “crawling on the Kremlin carpet” brought the “Russian World” to Odesa.

The Russian invaders have attacked the southern cities of Odesa and Mykolayiv for the third night in a row. Overnight on July 19, Russia targeted port infrastructure in Odesa and Chornomorsk, damaging grain and oil terminals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian attack destroyed 60,000 tons ofgrain destined for China.

In addition, several residential buildings were damaged, two civilians were killed and another eight were injured in the city of Odesa.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine