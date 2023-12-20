Ukraine and UK hold second round of consultations on security guarantees

The flag of Ukraine and the flag of Great Britain

On Wednesday, 20 December, Ukraine and the United Kingdom held a second round of consultations on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Kyiv.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: Ihor Zhovkva, head of the Ukrainian delegation, said the second round of consultations reflected "the progress we have made" since the bilateral security negotiations began.

Quote from Zhovkva: "The United Kingdom plays an important role in strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, its economic and financial stability, as well as in gradually bringing our country closer to NATO membership, which will be the most reliable guarantee for us."

According to the statement, the parties have agreed on a work plan for the near future to expedite the conclusion of the agreement.

Background: The Telegraph reported that the UK and Ukraine will sign a 10-year security pact in the coming weeks, under which London will use its naval experience to help Kyiv control the Black Sea.

London will pledge to support Kyiv in the fight against Russia by providing military support focused on naval assets, as well as financial assistance and intelligence sharing.

The new agreement will build on the recent announcement that the United Kingdom and Norway will create a Maritime Coalition that will provide two Royal Navy minesweepers to Ukraine.

Negotiations take place in accordance with a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine that was signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

