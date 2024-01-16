Ukraine and UK launch tech bridge for IT-sector advancements

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have officially launched the UK-Ukraine TechBridge, which will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian IT sector.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Now, Ukrainian IT companies and startups will have even more opportunities for development, making it easier to attract additional funding from British investors and receive grants.

The project will enable Ukrainian businesses to collaborate effectively with British colleagues and partners. We have proven ourselves as one of the most resilient technological ecosystems in the world. So, we are ready to export and share this experience further," the minister wrote.

Fedorov said that the UK-Ukraine TechBridge is beneficial for both countries. New partnerships with top players in the UK’s IT industry will allow the development of powerful joint products and services, added Fedorov.

He explained that part of this initiative involves reskilling and upskilling programmes for Ukrainian IT specialists: representatives from top global companies such as Cisco, Salesforce, and Oracle will share their experience and expertise.

