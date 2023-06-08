Ukraine and UN agree on evacuation from occupied Kherson after Kakhovka Dam explosion

Oleshky, flooded as a result of the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Denise Brown, head of the UN in Ukraine, in Kyiv to coordinate humanitarian efforts. Following the meeting, the UN and Ukraine signed an agreement to form humanitarian aid groups and to evacuate those affected from occupied Ukrainian territory on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

The MFA stated that the scale of the destruction and suffering by civilians and animals requires a “qualitatively different response.” As a result, the UN has agreed to immediately enlarge its aid to Ukraine and to allocate additional resources to Kherson and other affected oblasts.

Kuleba assured the UN that it will offer UN personnel all possible security guarantees while they assist in humanitarian operations in the flood-stricken areas. According to the UN, they have not received similar guarantees from the Russian Federation despite repeated requests.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that the UN and Red Cross are not helping Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, and Kyiv has not received any response to requests for aid. He called on international organizations to immediately establish humanitarian missions in the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast.

Kuleba had also previously criticized the UN response to the man-made catastrophe, stating that UN rules and procedures are slowing down efforts to quickly respond to the crisis.

