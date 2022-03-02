Ukraine UN envoy accuses Russia of 'genocide'

Reuters

VIENNA (Reuters) -"Bitter experience" with broken U.S. promises has made it inevitable that Iran will push to defend its interests by securing a reliable nuclear deal, its top security official said on Wednesday, according to the Nour-news website. All parties involved in the talks say progress has been made toward the restoration of a 2015 pact to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, which the United States abandoned in 2018. "Bitter experience with the U.S. breach of promises and European inaction have made it inevitable to meet the requirements for a reliable, balanced and sustainable agreement," Ali Shamkhani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was quoted as saying at a meeting between the council and Iranian lawmakers.