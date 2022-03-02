Ukraine UN envoy accuses Russia of 'genocide'

SOUNDBITE Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations accuses Russia of seeking to commit genocide in his country during a rare General Assembly debate more than a week after Moscow's invasion. "It's already clear that the goal of Russia is not an occupation only. It is genocide," says UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Recommended Stories

  • A top Russian official appeared to threaten France with 'real war' after the French finance minister said Western sanctions would 'cause the collapse of the Russian economy'

    France's finance minister said Tuesday that the West would "cause the collapse of the Russian economy" through "economic and financial war on Russia."

  • Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia, López Obrador says

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday his country won't impose economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine."We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," López Obrador said at his daily news conference.López Obrador was internally criticized for his reluctance to condemn the unprovoked invasion, with initial official...

  • Why India isn’t voting against Russia at the UN

    India, once again, abstained from voting on the Russia-Ukraine issue at the United Nations yesterday (Feb. 28). China and UAE were the other two nations among the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to abstain from voting on the subject of holding an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has abstained from voting on matters related to Russia thrice within a week, twice at the UNSC alone.

  • Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster & vacuum bombs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions, with Amnesty accusing them of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside.

  • Republicans introduce joint resolution demanding Russia lose permanent seat on UN Security Council

    Several high-profile Republicans are introducing a joint resolution calling on President Biden to pressure the United Nations to strip Russia of its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, which gives Moscow a veto over the council's resolutions.

  • International banking lobby has warned that it is 'extremely likely' Russia will default if the war in Ukraine escalates

    The chief economist of the Institute of International Finance said that the chance Russia defaults on foreign debt is high.

  • China suggests it will be 'playing a role' in finding ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

    China suggests it will be 'playing a role' in finding ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

  • Bitter experience with U.S. explains Iran's push for sustainable nuclear deal -top official

    VIENNA (Reuters) -"Bitter experience" with broken U.S. promises has made it inevitable that Iran will push to defend its interests by securing a reliable nuclear deal, its top security official said on Wednesday, according to the Nour-news website. All parties involved in the talks say progress has been made toward the restoration of a 2015 pact to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, which the United States abandoned in 2018. "Bitter experience with the U.S. breach of promises and European inaction have made it inevitable to meet the requirements for a reliable, balanced and sustainable agreement," Ali Shamkhani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was quoted as saying at a meeting between the council and Iranian lawmakers.

  • Putin friend Gérard Depardieu bemoans 'fratricidal war'

    French actor and close friend to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gérard Depardieu, said in an interview that he opposed the "fratricidal war" between Russia and Ukraine, explaining the two "have always been brother countries."In a phone interview with the AFP, Depardieu said, "I am against this fratricidal war. I say 'stop the weapons and negotiate'," according to France 24. The French actor also included part of his interview with AFP in a...

  • Russia sees 'no desire' from Ukraine to find legitimate solution -ambassador

    Gatilov said Russia "supports diplomacy based on respect for the positions of all countries and equality, but for now we don't see that", the Russian news agency RIA quoted him as saying in the interview. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a first round of talks on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24, but made no substantial progress, merely agreeing to meet again. Gatilov also said the time had come to remove nuclear weapons from Western and Eastern Europe, according to RIA.

  • US delegation touches down in Taiwan, sparking criticism from China

    A U.S. delegation arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday to demonstrate support for the island nation, drawing swift condemnation from China, which said the efforts were "bound to fail."The delegation deployed by President Biden was led by former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen and included four other former senior security and military officials, Reuters reported.The group will meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday and were greeted by...

  • Ukraine invasion follows decades of warnings that NATO expansion into Eastern Europe could provoke Russia

    There are different outcomes to the current crisis depending on whether you see its cause as Russian imperialism or NATO expansionism.

  • U.S. former top diplomat Pompeo arrives in Taiwan, calls it 'great nation'

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sanctioned by China when he left office at the end of the Trump presidency, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday and almost immediately referred to it as a country, a highly sensitive red line for Beijing. Taiwan's democratically elected government is not formally recognised by the Unites States nor most other countries, which maintain official ties only with China, whose ruling Communist Party views the island as Chinese territory, not a state. Foreign leaders, even from Western countries that have offered strong support to Taiwan, rarely if ever call Taiwan a country, wary of angering China.

  • Islamabad-based diplomats call on Pakistan to condemn Russia

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The top diplomats of 22 countries, including European Union member states, on Tuesday jointly called on the government of Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin last week on the day Russian forces entered Ukraine. Pakistan has expressed concern about the fallout from the invasion but stopped short of condemning it.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Ass

  • President Zelensky predicts troubles for NATO member states if Russia seizes control of Ukraine

    The Ukrainian president made the comments on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with CNN and Reuters from an undisclosed location in Kyiv.

  • European stocks slump as China ready to ‘play a role’ in Ukraine ceasefire

    French finance minister Bruno Le Maire issued a stark warning to Moscow. 'We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy,' he said.

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan as China denounces visit

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A delegation of former senior U.S. defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on a visit denounced by China and happening in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West to move against it. Mullen, a retired Navy admiral who served as the top U.S. military officer under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, is being accompanied by Meghan O'Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser under Bush, and Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense under Obama.

  • German leader visits Israel as Russia-Ukraine war rages

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Israel on Wednesday, briefly leaving Europe as the continent's largest ground war in generations rages between Russia and Ukraine. Scholz arrived in Israel Tuesday evening and will return to Germany later Wednesday in a visit — his first to Israel since becoming German leader — that was planned before the fighting erupted.

  • Israel says outreach to Turkey won't come at Cyprus' expense

    Any bid by Israel to improve strained ties with Turkey won’t come at the expense of its “strategic relationship” with neighboring Cyprus, the Israeli president said Wednesday. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, speaking after talks with his Cypriot counterpart, said he’s aware next week’s visit to Turkey has touched a raw nerve in ethnically-split Cyprus, which accuses Ankara of trying to place the entire island under its control.