Ukraine at UN fires back at Russian delegation's false claim of ‘repression’ of Russian language

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, responded on Twitter on Dec. 19 to a fake claim spread by the Russian delegation after he addressed the UN in Spanish.

"‘Es que no estoy curada*…,’ says Lucía, the heroine of the film by the outstanding Spaniard, Pedro Almodóvar, ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.’” he wrote.

"The Moscow representative in the UN’s General Assembly today was indeed on the verge of a breakdown after I spoke in Spanish before the vote on the draft resolution on Crimea. She says ‘the representative of Ukraine is ready to speak in any language but Russian, to ‘avoid repression by his government,’"

Kyslytsia added he did not know “if (the Russians’ false claims about the repression of the Russian language in Ukraine) is curable – judge for yourself,” encouraging readers to watch the attached video of the Moscow representative's speech.

The Russian representative claimed that the alleged "goal of Kyiv" is "to continue a misanthropic policy aimed at destroying everything Russian" after Kyslytsia spoke in Spanish instead of Russian, implying that Kyslytsia “fears” to use the Russian language due to “repression.”

*“I'm not cured” in Spanish.

