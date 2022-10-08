Ukraine uncovers mass graves with murdered civilians in recently liberated Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi

Russians continue to commit war crimes in Ukraine

The town was recently liberated from invading Russian forces as Ukraine pushed forward in its counter-offensive in the northeast of the country.

According to Abdula, at least four people are known to have died, including a family of three and their neighbour.

“Law enforcement officers have already identified all the bodies,” Abdula said.

“It was established the Rashists (Russian fascists) shot the civilians at close range in mid-September. All the dead have bullet wounds in the chest and head. Automatic weapon casings were also found during the inspection of a cellar not far from the site.”

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The documentation and collection of evidence of the crime for the International Criminal Court is underway.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, confirmed on Sept. 27 that Ukrainian defenders had liberated Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast.

As reported on Oct. 1, the Russians shot a convoy of seven cars with civilians in the “gray zone” between the occupied town of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast and the liberated town of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 25.

According to Synegubov, 24 people were killed as a result of the attack on the convoy, including a pregnant woman and 13 children.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement officers on Oct. 6 found the bodies of two tortured men in a brick-making workshop in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of Kharkiv Oblast. One of the dead has a gunshot wound.

