Ukraine uncovers Russian agents in Ukrainian government circles

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer

A complex and multi-layered operation identified a senior Cabinet of Minister's official and the head of one of the departments at Ukraine’s Chamber of Commerce, as Russian FSB agents, the SBU message reads.

According to the message, the suspects were feeding their Russian handlers information about Ukrainian defenses, border fortifications, and personal data about Ukrainian law enforcement officials.

The FSB allegedly was paying anything from $2,000 to $15,000 for each such report, with the reward based on the level of secrecy and value of the information provided.

Both suspects have been detained on a court order and charged with high treason.