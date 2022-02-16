Ukraine: On unity day, flags convey endurance, defiance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORI HINNANT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance.

A pair of human chains grasped a blue and yellow banner along the edge of a stadium field in Kyiv, one on either side. Others clutched tiny flags individually on Wednesday, which Ukraine's president declared a day of national unity.

One made it onto an Olympic podium in China.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for displays of Ukrainian unity on a day that British and American intelligence officials had predicted might bring a Russian invasion as more than 130,000 Russian troops were massed on Ukraine's borders.

Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine. Zelenskyy himself tempered his call for unity with skepticism that Feb. 16 marked anything other than yet another day Ukraine faced threats from its aggressive neighbor.

“Last night, I and many people were waiting for the war, but the war didn’t start, said Mikhail Risenberg, a student who took part in the ceremony in the eastern city of Kharkiv to show his readiness to resist possible Russian attack.

In Kharkiv, a city located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, people dressed in traditional folk costumes and sang the national anthem during a solemn flag-raising ceremony.

In the city of Sievierodonetsk, which was seized by pro-Russian separatists in 2014 and taken back by the Ukrainian military two months later, hundreds wore blue and yellow ribbons. The city is now a provincial center of the Luhansk region, a hub for international organizations that monitor the volatile front lines with the separatists.

Few Ukrainians held any illusions that the threat was gone.

“Russia will not leave us in peace, that’s why we have to be always ready for it,” Yuri Maistrenko, a scientist in Kyiv, said. “It did not start today, but it could tomorrow or after a month.”

And so Ukrainian officials kept on preparing for a potential attack.

In Kyiv, city authorities gave a tour of an underground shelter beneath the main train station with a capacity for 2,000 civilians short-term and a fortified Soviet-era section for workers to keep the transit system operating during a crisis.

Most of the capital's 5,000 bomb shelters have other uses, including serving as subterranean parking garages, bars, and even a strip club.

Zelenskyy helicoptered in to observe military drills near the border with Belarus and to thank the participating soldiers. He said they gave confidence for “both today and tomorrow.” Across the border, Russia and Belarus were holding their own joint military drills.

“We are not afraid of any people, any enemy. We are not afraid of any dates because we will defend ourselves both on 16 February and on 17 and in March, in April and in September and in December and no matter what day and month," the Ukrainian leader said.

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, there was unexpected unity — and one main difference — between Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko who won the silver medal in men's freestyle skiing and Russian competitor Ilia Burov won bronze. China placed first.

Burov and Abramenko embraced at the award ceremony, but only Abramenko held his country's flag wide. Doping scandals have deprived Russian athletes of the privilege of displaying any national insignia on the podium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: US has seen no pullback of Russian forces

    The U.S. government has not seen Russian forces pull back from the border with Ukraine and has instead witnessed additional Kremlin units moving toward the former Soviet country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday."We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border," Blinken told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "There's what Russia says and then there's what Russia does, and we haven't seen any pullback...

  • Olympics Rises On Tuesday To Match Previous Week’s Viewership; ‘Queens’ Stable In Season Finale

    Another night of Olympics coverage, another primetime win for NBC. Obviously, coverage of the 2022 Olympic Games dominated Tuesday primetime in both demo rating and audience. Per fast affiliates, the latest night of the Olympics brought in a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.06 million viewers. With those numbers, the Beijing Games nearly […]

  • Big Tech Leads Stock Losses Amid Fed-Hike Anguish: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as traders struggled to evaluate the risk of geopolitical tension in Ukraine and the impact of mounting inflation on Federal Reserve policy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaTechnology compan

  • Russian fighter jets came 'extremely close' to US Navy planes, at one point coming within just 5 feet

    The US military said that 3 US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts by Russian aircraft" over the Mediterranean.

  • Husband of a Lexington murder victim testifies against man charged in fatal beating

    “He stole from me the ability to even say goodbye,” the victim’s husband said in court. “I wasn’t even able to be with his body because it was unrecognizable.”

  • Wilmington police: Man arrested, charged with assault by pointing a gun

    He is being held under an $85,000 secured bond.

  • Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court

    Johnson cited concerns by the Green Bay legal community and bail policies in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy in opposing the Pocan nomination.

  • Full Plate: Denver attracts more out-of-state chains including poke, lobster

    Mason’s Lobster Rolls, a growing Maryland-based chain, is scheduled to open its first Colorado location on Feb. 24 at 2415 E. 2nd Avenue in Denver. “Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls excels in two important areas for a strong fast-casual menu – simplicity and authenticity,” franchise owner Gary Findlay said in a news release. “Mason’s classic New England lobster rolls, made with authentic, sustainably sourced Maine lobster, and other Maine favorites have been incredibly popular at other locations across the country.”

  • 'Severe consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine: WH

    Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States is "clear-eyed" about the situation on the ground with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed along the Ukraine border.The White House also said U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday reviewed diplomatic efforts around Ukraine and reaffirmed their support for its sovereignty amid Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops near its border,Biden and Johnson, during a call, also discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank and the readiness among their allies and partners to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation, the Whites House said.

  • Images show new military activity near Ukraine

    Russia, which has repeatedly denied plans to invade, is holding large military exercises in ex-Soviet Belarus, part of a dramatic buildup of forces to the north, east and south of Ukraine.U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said on Tuesday that images taken on Sunday and Monday captured significant new activity in Belarus, annexed Crimea and western Russia.The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.Maxar pointed to the arrival of several large deployments of troops and attack helicopters as well new deployments of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets to forward locations.

  • "We fear no one:" Ukrainians mark "Unity Day"

    The yellow and blue banner fluttered outside schools, hospitals and many shops to mark "Unity Day," a holiday President Volodymyr Zelenskiy created this week after Russia massed troops near Ukraine's borders.Russia has denied it will invade, but has warned it could take unspecified "military-technical" action if its security demands, including restrictions on NATO, are not met.At Kyiv's Olympic stadium, dozens of people unfolded a 200 meter-long Ukrainian flag, waving it to the beat of patriotic music.In a televised address, Zelenskiy said Ukrainians were united around a common desire "to live in peace, happily, in a family, children with parents."Before his departure to Rivne, western Ukraine to inspect military drills, Zelenskiy took part in a ceremony of raising the flag at Kyiv's Borispil airport. From Rivne, Zelenskiy is expected to fly to the eastern Donbass region to meet with serving troops.

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy amid Russian buildup

    The United States is relocating its Ukraine embassy operations from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."The move comes as U.S. officials warned that Moscow was continuing to amass more than 100,000 troops near Russia's border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus, and could launch an attack at any time. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the move is based on Russia's threatening military posture. "We are basing our assessment on what we are seeing on the ground with our own eyes, which is a continued and unprovoked Russian buildup on the border with Ukraine and no accompanying evidence of de-escalation." Most embassy staff have already been ordered to depart Ukraine and U.S. citizens have been advised to leave the country by commercial means. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Monday warned that if Russia were to attack Ukraine, there would be casualties on both sides."Should they conduct another major military operation, real lives will be at risk. Ukrainian lives, to be sure, but also Russian lives. This will not be bloodless." Moscow denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion.Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic possibilities are "far from exhausted."

  • Russia is quietly trying to extend Putin critic Alexei Navalny's sentence by 15 years as the world fixates on Ukraine

    Navalny is currently serving a 32-month sentence for missing parole when he was poisoned. Now Russia is trying to nail him for embezzlement.

  • "Ghoulish": Lawmakers question plans to use robot dogs on U.S.-Mexico border

    The planned use of robot dogs along the U.S.-Mexico border is already facing skepticism from members of both political parties.Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents a border district where robot dogs could be dispatched, told Axios the technology is "ghoulish" and a waste. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: A research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently announced it has been wor

  • Oh, no: A short track shutout for US at Beijing Olympics

    Oh no, it was a short track shutout for the Americans at the Beijing Olympics. A program that has struggled to recapture the buzz and success it had when Apolo Anton Ohno was the star attraction failed to win a medal for the first time since 1998. The blanking was complete when Kristen Santos, the team's best hope for a medal, suffered more bad fortune Wednesday and wound up only making the “B” final in the women's 1,500 meters, the final event of short track.

  • Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Moscow on Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission to avert war, with Russia's largest trading partner in Europe warning of far-reaching sanctions if it attacks Ukraine. Scholz's one-day trip, after visiting Kyiv on Monday, is part of frantic Western diplomacy to try to stop a potential attack as more than 100,000 Russian troops mass on Ukraine's borders.

  • European Energy Prices Plunge as Russia Says Pullback Starting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaEuropean natural gas and power prices dropped after Russia said some troops are starting to return to their bases and President Vladimir Putin reassured the German chancellor on

  • Why a Russian Invasion of Ukraine Would Be a Big Test for Google Maps

    In 2014, six weeks after Russia invaded the Crimea, Google Maps took a major step, one that the United States, United Nations, and international community still refuse to take: it recognized the Crimea as Russian territory—but only on some versions of the product. While users in Ukraine still the saw the version of Google Maps everyone was used to seeing—no demarcated border between the Crimea and Russia, but a light gray line indicating an internal border within Ukraine—on the Russian version of Google Maps a solid line suddenly appeared between Ukraine and the Crimea.

  • Israel PM focuses Bahrain visit on building anti-Iran alliance

    MANAMA, Bahrain — During his visit to Bahrain on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Bahraini officials discussed ways to build a regional alliance to counter Iran, a senior Israeli official tells Axios.Why it matters: This was the first-ever official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf kingdom — which established relations with Israel 18 months ago and is located less than 100 miles from Iran — and it came as the nuclear talks in Vienna entered crunch time.Get market

  • Biden to Putin: Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United States estimates that 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine, a higher number than previous estimates of about 100,000. Biden said diplomacy remains a live option to wind down the crisis and urged Russia to engage.