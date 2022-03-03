Ukraine to unveil NFTs to support military as crypto funding push continues

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Howcroft
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mykhailo Fedorov
    Ukrainian politician

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine will unveil plans for NFTs to support its armed forces, its vice-prime minister said on Thursday, the latest move in Kyiv's efforts to raise funds in crypto assets after Russia invaded the country last week.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a kind of crypto asset which represents a digital file such as an image, video or text. They surged in popularity in 2021, generating $25 billion of sales volume.

"We will announce NFTs to support Ukrainian Armed Forces soon," Mykhailo Fedorov said in a tweet, without giving any further details of the project.

"Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine to fight back the aggression."

Fedorov, also Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, has spearheaded Kyiv's push to raise funds in cryptoassets.

Ukraine last week posted appeals on social media for donations of bitcoin and other digital tokens to support the country. As of Wednesday, it had raised crypto worth almost $43 million in around almost 67,000 donations, according to blockchain researcher Elliptic.

Ukraine's ministry of digital transformation has told Reuters they would use the funds "To destroy as much Russian soldiers as possible."

Fedorov last week asked major crypto exchanges to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users. Yet several major platforms have declined to impose any such blanket ban - a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. healthcare agencies request data on COVID misinformation

    The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Office of the Surgeon General will request input on COVID-19 misinformation online as they seek to understand the role it played during the pandemic and its impact on health decisions made by individuals. The agencies will put out a Request For Information (RFI) on Thursday to collect public comments and data within 60 days from stakeholders such as academic institutions, advocacy groups, government entities and community-based organizations. "This RFI seeks to understand both the impact of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique role that technology and social media platforms play in the dissemination of critical health information during a public health emergency," the agencies said.

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Key port cities under Russian siege as more than 1M flee

    Fighting continued across Ukraine Thursday as Russia said it captured the strategic port city of Kherson.

  • Situationist RTW Fall 2022

    The Georgian brand had a powerful political message and strong collection.

  • Gas bills: Will Russia's invasion push up prices?

    Gas prices are already high, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine is set to make matters worse.

  • Nasum, Liton help Bangladesh end T20 losing streak

    Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and batsman Liton Das helped Bangladesh halt an eight-match losing streak in Twenty20 internationals with a resounding 61-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka on Thursday.

  • Opinion | One Reason Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine

    The fate of Putin’s war in Ukraine depends on how ordinary Russian soldiers react to what they find on the ground.

  • ‘South Park’ Mocks Vladimir Putin and Threat of Nuclear War

    South Park dove headfirst into the news of the Russia-Ukraine war as only creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are capable. In Wednesday’s episode, “Back to the Cold War,” South Park mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin for getting older and being more aggressive because his “dick doesn’t work the way it used to.” South Park […]

  • Russian troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

    Russia shelled Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, killing several civilians

  • Russia reportedly ready to discuss end to fighting

    Russia continued its assault on key Ukrainian cities overnight, as the International Criminal Court begins investigating the invasion. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest.

  • Opioid crisis: Congress and Biden suggest radical change to War on Drugs approach

    The U.S. drug overdose crisis continues unabated, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

  • Video with inaccurate subtitles does not show 'Putin praising Pakistan PM Imran Khan'

    A video has circulated in social media posts that claim it shows Russian President Vladimir Putin praising Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after the two leaders met in Moscow on the day Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine. The clip was viewed hundreds of thousands of times in posts by Pakistan-based social media users. In fact, the video's English-language subtitles have been misleadingly altered. In the original clip, Putin was shown criticising Ukraine. The video -- viewed more than 240,0

  • China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

    Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday. In order to qualify for the reduction, merchants must meet classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On Wednesday, Ele.me, the food delivery service run by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, announced it would reduce its commission fees for merchants in areas affected by COVID-19.

  • Serbia under pressure to shift stance on Russia, president says

    Serbia is under "huge pressure" as it resists joining other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • IShares MSCI Russia ETF sinks further into record-low territory

    The iShares MSCI Russia ETF dropped another 8.1% in premarket trading Thursday to fall further into record-low territory, in the wake of MSCI Inc.'s announcement that Russia's equity markets were "uninvestable" given harsh sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Russia ETF has plummeted 63.5% since the invasion began through Wednesday. Equity index provider MSCI had said on Wednesday that it was reclassifying MSCI Russia Indexes to "standalone markets" status from "emerging ma

  • Ukrainian-born Montgomery County couple traveling to homeland to join fight against Russia

    A Ukraine-born Montgomery County couple is heading to Ukraine to join the fight against the Russian invasion. “It's our land and our country and we have to protect it,” the couple said.

  • Kate Hudson shows off 'legs for days' in bold mini-dress: 'Leggy queen'

    "Looking like a runway model!"

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate leadership on Capitol Hill

    President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with key senators and discuss her experience and

  • Soaring oil prices 'not actually reflective of supply and demand,' Brookings fellow says

    Douglas Rediker, Brookings Nonresident Senior Fellow, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on oil prices and sanctions amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • U.N. General Assembly in historic vote denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body. The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members, passed in a rare emergency session called by the U.N. Security Council while Ukrainian forces battled to defend the port of Kherson in the face of air strikes and a devastating bombardment that forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee. The text of the resolution deplores Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."

  • Saudi crown prince says "do not care" if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him and said the U.S. leader should be thinking about America's interests, in an interview to The Atlantic published Thursday. The de facto ruler of the world's top oil exporter, known as MbS, also warned the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of the absolute monarchy. It is up to Biden "to think about the interests of America”, he said when asked whether Biden misunderstood things about him.