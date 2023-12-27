Ukraine has unwavering commitment to liberating Crimea – Danilov

Ukraine’s successful missile strike on Russia’s Novocherkassk landing ship underscores the country’s unwavering commitment to liberating Crimea, said National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with Voice of America.

"For us, Crimea is vital, just like any other part of our territories," Danilov said with conviction.

He noted Ukraine's military prowess, sharing that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed 20% of Russia’s naval fleet.

"These are formidable military vessels directed to the same location where, on April 13, 2022, the renowned flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, met its fate."

Russians witnessed powerful explosions near the port in Feodosia on the night of Dec. 26 as the Ukrainian Air Force executed a targeted strike with cruise missiles on the significant Russian landing ship Novocherkassk, resulting in its destruction.

