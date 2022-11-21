Ukraine: Civilians should leave liberated areas this winter

JOHN LEICESTER
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from recently-liberated areas of the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that Russian damage to the infrastructure and the lack of heat, power and water is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said Monday. The evacuations come as rolling blackouts plague most of the country.

Residents of the two southern regions, which have been shelled for months by Russian forces, have been advised to move to safer areas in the central and and western parts of the country, said Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The government will provide “transportation, accommodation, medical care," she said.

The evacuations come more than a week after Ukraine retook the city of Kherson, which is on the western bank of the Dnieper River, and areas around it. The liberation marked a major battlefield gain for Ukraine, but the evacuations now highlight the difficulties the country is facing following heavy Russian shelling of its power infrastructure as freezing weather sets in.

Ukraine is known for its brutal winter weather, and snow has already covered Kyiv, the capital, and other cities.

Russia has set up defense lines along the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, fearing that Ukrainian forces would push deeper into the region. In the weeks before Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, it encouraged and helped tens of thousands of Kherson city residents to evacuate to Russian-held areas.

On Monday, Russian-installed authorities in the Kherson region also urged residents to evacuate an area on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River that Moscow now controls. Officials cited a high level of military fighting in the Kakhovskiy district as they asked residents to go to evacuation points.

Since Ukraine retook the city of Kherson just over a week ago, Russia has pounded Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts and leaving millions of Ukrainians without heat, power or water.

To cope with the power shortages, four-hour or longer power outages were scheduled Monday in 15 of Ukraine's 27 regions, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator, Ukrenergo. More than 40% of the country’s energy facilities have been damaged by Russian missile strikes in recent weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called on NATO nations and allies to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, saying that Russia's shelling of energy supplies was tantamount “to the use of a weapon of mass destruction.” Zelenskyy also urged even stricter sanctions against Russia and appealed for more air defense aid for Ukraine.

“The terrorist state needs to see that they do not stand a chance,” he told NATO’s 68th Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Madrid in a video address.

On Sunday, powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The International Atomtic Energy Agency, the global nuclear watchdog, called for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility.

Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the shelling that came after weeks of relative calm. The area has been the site of fighting ever since Russian forces occupied the plant soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking fears of a nuclear accident.

On Monday, Russia’s nuclear plant operator, Rosatom, conceded that there is a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Rosatom head Alexei Likhachyov said the company held talks with the IAEA overnight, and again blamed Kyiv for the situation.

“Apparently, Kyiv considers a small nuclear incident acceptable," said Likhachyov, “Everything must be done so that no one even thinks about encroaching on the safety of the nuclear power plant."

There was no immediate Ukrainian reaction to Likhachyov's comments.

In fighting elsewhere, at least four civilians were killed and eight more were wounded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, deputy head of the country’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said Monday.

A Russian missile strike in the northeast Kharkiv region on Sunday night killed one person and left two more wounded, according to Kharkiv's governor. The strike hit a residential building in the village of Shevchenkove, killing a 38-year-old woman.

One person was wounded overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and areas around it, Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. Nikopol lies across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

In the eastern Donetsk region, which is partially controlled by Moscow, Russian forces shelled 14 towns and villages, the region’s Ukrainian governor said.

Heavy fighting was ongoing near the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, where a school was damaged by shelling. In Makiivka, which is under Russian control, an oil depot was hit and caught fire, local Moscow-installed authorities said.

Russian-installed authorities said more than 105,000 people in the province’s capital, Donetsk, were left without electricity on Monday after Ukrainian shelling damaged power lines. One person was killed by the shelling, officials said, and 59 miners were trapped underground after power was cut off to four coal mines in the city.

In the neighboring Luhansk region, most of which is under Russian control, the Ukrainian army is advancing towards the key cities of Kreminna and Svatove, where the Russians have set up a line of defense, according to Luhansk’s Ukrainian Gov. Serhiy Haidai.

“There are successes and the Ukrainian army is moving very slowly, but it will be much more difficult for Russians to defend themselves after Svatove and Kreminna (are retaken)," Haidai told Ukrainian television.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine will soon begin voluntary evacuation from liberated southern areas -official

    Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said some people had expressed a wish to move away from both Kherson and the area around Mykolaiv, around 65 km (40 miles) to the northwest. "This is possible in the next few days," she told a televised news conference in Mykolaiv when asked when the evacuations would begin, saying the government had already made the necessary preparations. Kyiv says Russian troops destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure before leaving earlier this month.

  • Ukraine is helping evacuate people out of Kherson because they're afraid that shattered power infrastructure will bring a devastating winter

    Officials in newly-liberated Kherson are struggling to rebuild vital infrastructure as temperatures begin to plunge.

  • Ukraine begins evacuation from Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts

    Voluntary evacuation from the liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts has now begun, and the state is paying all related costs. Source: Ukrinform, citing Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Quote from Vereshchuk: "Voluntary evacuation from the liberated territories in the south of Ukraine has already begun, and the state is paying all costs and taking all responsibility associate

  • UK pledges £16 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    During a visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged £16 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Source: Rishi Sunak during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Details: "We will also provide £16 million worth of humanitarian aid," Sunak said.

  • Spain to provide police and military training assistance to Ukraine

    Spanish policemen will support Ukrainian colleges “in the investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity” in the country, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Nov. 21, according to the CNN news broadcaster report.

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • World Cup: Rio Ferdinand blasts England over OneLove armband protest

    Rio Ferdinand said Football Association “folded like a pack of cards” after players were faced with yellow cards.

  • Kerby Joseph’s INT pours extra salt onto the Giants and Kenny Golladay

    Lions safety Kerby Joseph's INT pours extra salt onto the Giants and Kenny Golladay

  • Only on CBSLA: Man, woman who were attacked at Elton John concert recount what happened

    The husband and wife were seriously injured in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium after attending the Elton John concert. The couple shares their story with CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen.

  • Inside Disney’s Bombshell Move to Fire Bob Chapek and Restore Bob Iger as CEO | Analysis

    "The tone changed," an insider said about what prompted the board's emergency meeting and decision to bring back Iger

  • Rare RoW Porsche 911 From 1600 Veloce is Selling On Bring A Trailer

    Porsche made this car for fun, let’s take a ride.

  • Ukraine prepares for ‘worst winter’ as Zelensky says country will prevail

    ‘We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom,’ says Zelensky

  • Antony Blinken lands in Qatar for World Cup and Iran talks

    America’s top diplomat has landed in Qatar to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions around Iran remain high

  • TSMC to build advanced chips in Arizona: founder

    STORY: TSMC looks set to make some of its most advanced chips in Arizona. The Taiwan giant is building a $12 billion factory in the U.S. state. Reuters has previously reported that the firm was unsure whether the plant would make advanced three-nanometer semiconductors. Speaking Monday (November 21), founder Morris Chang said it almost certainly would. “Although this has not completely been finalised, let’s say it has almost been finalised, at the same plant in Arizona during phase two. Phase one is five-nanometre chips, phase two is three-nanometre chips."TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and a major supplier to firms like Apple. The strong position of it and other local rivals has caused concern that the world is too reliant on the island’s output. Chang says some countries have chip envy: “Because they are such an important product, and seemingly only recently a lot of people suddenly woke up and realised this. So, there are a lot of jealous people, jealous of Taiwan's excellent chip manufacturing. There are a lot of jealous people.”Chang didn’t say who exactly was jealous. Both the U.S. and Europe are putting up billions in incentives to encourage chipmakers to set up closer to home. Taiwan’s big firms are among those being courted.

  • Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to World Cup

    To 27-year-old Mariam, the World Cup match ticket was a precious gift. A sports fanatic, she traveled to the World Cup in Qatar from Tehran to catch Iran's opening game Monday against England, her first live soccer match. Women are banned from attending men's matches in Iran.

  • U.S. warns of Russia's potential global ‘tyranny’

    STORY: Greeted with a flurry of national flags and tears, Ukrainians arrived in the newly-liberated city of Kherson by train Saturday - the first time&nbsp;in&nbsp;more than eight months.For some, the journey marked a long-overdue return home after Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation just over a week ago.The big welcome came&nbsp;even as the city remains largely without electricity or running water.After a series of battlefield defeats, Russia is aiming punishing missile strikes at Ukraine's energy infrastructure that could leave millions of civilians exposed to the winter cold.&nbsp;&nbsp;Pentagon officials said Moscow hopes to exhaust Ukraine's missile defenses, and buy time to reset its forces.AUSTIN: "These are atrocities."At a security forum in Canada Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said&nbsp;Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil.”"Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation."Austin's remarks were some of his strongest to date on the importance to the international community of helping Kyiv prevail after nearly nine months of war, and they were delivered at what may be an inflection point in the conflict.Austin said Russia was breaking the laws of war."We've seen schools attacked. Children killed. Hospitals bombed. Centers of Ukrainian history and culture reduced to rubble."Moscow denies that its armed forces deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure.The United States and its allies have helped provide arms, intelligence and training to Ukrainian forces, while stopping short of directly intervening in a war against nuclear-armed Russia.Also on&nbsp;Saturday, Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging continued support and providing a new air defense package to help shoot down Russian drones."And we are stepping up our support to help you through the cold hard winter ahead. This includes winter kit for your troops, help for your amazing first responders and another 16 million pounds of humanitarian assistance for food and shelter.”The need for aid was apparent in Kherson's main square on Friday, as hundreds of residents clambered for packages of food and second-hand clothing, bracing for the cold winter ahead. &nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Russia's 'General Armageddon' under pressure to deliver on battlefield after retreat

    Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favour of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it. Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, on Nov. 9 recommended Moscow's forces quit Kherson and the west bank of the River Dnipro where they were dangerously exposed. Surovikin, a 56-year-old veteran of wars in Chechnya and Syria who has been decorated by President Vladimir Putin, argued the withdrawal, completed two days later, would allow Moscow to save equipment and redeploy forces there - estimated by the United States at 30,000-strong - to offensives elsewhere.

  • Idaho murders: What we still don't know about the stabbing deaths of 4 university students one week later

    Multiple unanswered questions remain about the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. There are still no suspects.

  • Idaho police provide updates in press conference one week after brutal university murders

    Police in Moscow, Idaho, held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the quadruple fatal stabbing of University of Idaho students.

  • Politics precedes England's match against Iran at World Cup

    The political situation back home has been a regular line of questioning for Iran ahead of the team’s opening Group B match against England at the World Cup. On Sunday, a journalist from Iran decided to ask England coach Gareth Southgate about British politics, bringing up the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “I understand the frustration from your team regarding the questions,” Southgate said, referring to near-constant inquiries about the unrest in Iran.