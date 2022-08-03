Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving

KAREEM CHEHAYEB
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Ukraine's ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday insisted a Syrian ship docked at a Lebanese port is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and urged Lebanon to block the vessel from leaving.

The claim comes just days before the tiny cash-strapped country receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since Russia’s invasion began over five months ago.

The Syrian-flagged Laodicea has been anchored at the port of Tripoli since it arrived last Thursday, carrying 10,000 tons of wheat flour and barley. Ukraine says the grain was stolen by Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash urged Lebanon not to allow the vessel to leave the port.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the ship in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, a close political and military ally to Moscow.

A senior Lebanese customs official said Friday that Ukraine’s claims that the ship contained stolen goods were untrue and that the vessel's papers appeared in order following an inspection.

Lebanon, already in the throes of a crippling economic and political crisis, has found itself entangled in the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. A judge on Monday ordered the Laodicea not to set sail for 72 hours, following a request from Kyiv. However, Lebanon’s prosecutor general the following day decided the ship could set sail.

The Laodicea is now free to go once those 72 hours pass but that would anger Ukraine. Russia’s diplomatic mission in Lebanon praised the move, accusing Ukraine of lying about the cargo and trying to damage relations between Moscow and Beirut.

Ostash at a news conference Wednesday presented documents and mapping of the Laodicea’s journey and cargo. He said that evidence from Kyiv’s security agencies and judiciary indicates the vessel contained stolen goods.

“Of course it’s important to understand that we would like to go via legal procedures to ... provide all possible evidences and proofs of the Ukrainian side,” Ostash said. He presented a photo of what appears to be the Laodicea being loaded with the cargo in the Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula.

The ongoing fuss over the Laodicea comes as the first grain ship carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni entered Turkey’s Bosporus Strait en route to the Tripoli port in Lebanon. It’s the first grain ship heading from the war-torn country since Russia’s invasion in late February.

A Lebanese official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the ship is expected to take about four days to arrive in Lebanon from Istanbul after it was searched.

After presenting Kyiv’s latest evidence about the Laodicea, Ostash turned to the Razoni, which he said unlike the Syrian ship carried “in a legal way, not stolen, original Ukrainian grain.”

Lebanon condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which angered Moscow and its allies in Beirut. Ostash praised Lebanon again for taking this position.

The shipments come at a time when Lebanon is suffering from a food security crisis, with soaring food inflation, wheat shortages and breadlines. Three-quarters of its population lives in poverty.

  • 41,350 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, reports General Staff

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 41,350 of its troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in one of its daily reports on Facebook on Aug 3.

  • Putin is ‘ready for talks’ with Ukraine, former German chancellor says

    Following a trip to Moscow and a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder said that Putin is looking to negotiate with Ukraine, German news outlet Stern reported on Aug. 3.

  • U.S. Targets Vladimir Putin's Reputed Girlfriend With New Russia Sanctions

    Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, an Olympic medalist and former State Duma member, has a "close relationship to Putin," the U.S. Treasury Department said.

  • 1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

    A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring 13 others and leaving two missing, officials said. The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet). Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people are unaccounted-for.

  • 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Tributes Nichelle Nichols On Paving The Way: 'The First Black Person I’d Ever Seen Who Made It To The Future'

    Whoopi Goldberg got emotional on The View when honoring the late, iconic Nichelle Nichols for paving the way for her own Star Trek role.

  • Mexican aviation's takeoff could hit turbulence amid U.S. recession fears

    Mexico's COVID-battered aviation sector has benefitted from a robust reactivation of travel, but analysts fear its takeoff could be soon shaken by recession in the United States. Profits of air terminal operators in Mexico's most important tourist destinations grew strongly last quarter, thanks to solid traffic numbers for both domestic and international passengers. "Aviation has had a surprising recovery," said Pablo Casas, director of the National Institute of Aeronautical Legal Research (INIJA).

  • BLACKPINK Announces Their World Tour, Justin Bieber Is Back, Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him of Cheating & More | Billboard News

    BLACKPINK announces and teases their highly anticipated world tour, Justin Bieber is back on tour following his health scare, Travis Scott is coming to Las Vegas, Ne-Yo's wife accuses him of cheating and more!

  • Where is comedy going? USA TODAY explores the future of making people laugh in new series

    There's no doubt the world is changing – and thus comedy is evolving too. But is the future bright for the genre, or is is fading out?

  • Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more

    The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were “loaded and waiting permission to leave,” but there was no word yet on when they could depart. A joint civilian inspection team spent three hours checking the cargo and crew of the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, which left Odesa on Monday carrying Ukrainian corn, a U.N. statement said.

  • Biden continues to test positive for COVID, his doctor says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will maintain his isolation procedures, but he is feeling well and does not have a fever, his physician said in a memo released by the White House. "The President continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough," his physician Kevin O'Connor said. Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21.

  • First ship carrying Ukrainian grain heads to Lebanon after inspection: Live updates

    A ship carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn from Ukraine is heading to Lebanon in an attempt to ease a growing food crisis. Live updates.

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russian forces strike two communities, damaging kindergarten and church

    WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 10:30 IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 07:54 On the night of 2 August, Russian forces struck the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a kindergarten and a church.

  • Ronaldo's early exit from Man Utd game 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

    Erik ten Hag said it was "unacceptable" for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

  • Biden feels good as he continues to test positive for COVID - White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden feels good and is looking forward to getting back on the road as he continues to test positive for COVID-19 and maintains isolation procedures, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. "He's feeling fine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing. Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21, when he tested positive again https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-feeling-well-continuing-isolation-after-testing-positive-covid-2022-07-31/ on Saturday in what his physician Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

  • Beijing must speak out against Russian invasion, says Zelensky

    Ukrainian president’s comment comes as first grain ship from Odesa reaches Turkey

  • Russia's supreme court designates Ukraine's Azov Regiment a 'terrorist' group

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's top court on Tuesday designated Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a terrorist group, a Reuters correspondent in the courtroom said, paving the way for captured soldiers to be tried under stringent anti-terror laws and be jailed for up to 20 years. The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, has been one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine. Having begun as a paramilitary unit fighting against pro-Russian rebels in 2014, it was later integrated into Ukraine's national guard.

  • Chip stocks slip as Taiwan tensions mount

    Semiconductor stocks fell globally on Tuesday as an expected visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan fueled a fresh escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing. China views the visit by Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in Taiwan and has repeatedly warned against it. Taiwan is home to the world's biggest contract manufacturer of semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), and peer United Microelectronics Corp (UMC).

  • ‘We could feel it’: Kansans celebrate upset abortion rights victory

    Organizers said treating reproductive rights as a non-partisan issue was key to success in a Republican-leaning state

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea - live updates

    Sir Nick Clegg quits Silicon Valley for London in latest Meta move Water shortage cripples nuclear reactors in France FTSE 100 dips with focus on Bank of England Ben Marlow: BP is squandering its opportunity to be an energy security champion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Saudi Arabia's oil exports hit a 2-year high in July as the US pleads for more output

    OPEC+ is scheduled to meet Wednesday. Member Saudi Arabia exported crude at a 2-year record high in July, according to Bloomberg.