Ukraine urges UN 'to do everything possible to stop the war'

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals. Now the former WNBA guard known as ''Eddie'' is an assistant coach on Billups' staff, the first woman to serve as an assistant in Blazers history and currently one of just six women coaching in the NBA.