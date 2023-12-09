Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges world to sanction individuals involved in Russian presidential election in occupied territories

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged the international community to strongly condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Source: MFA statement

Details: The ministry noted that the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on 8 December that the next presidential elections would be held on 15-17 March 2024.

At the same time, the Russian occupying authorities reported their intention to organise voting in the following TOT: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.

The MFA stressed that holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates Ukraine's Constitution and legislation, norms and principles of international law, including the UN Charter. This election campaign, like other previous similar propaganda events, is illegal and null and void.

The ministry stressed that the inclusion of votes from the TOT will call into question the legitimacy of the entire result of the Russian presidential election.

Quote: "We call on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct.

We also call on foreign countries not to send their citizens as observers to these pseudo-elections. Those who partake will face criminal responsibility in line with the Ukrainian legislation.

Any election in Russia has nothing to do with democracy. They serve only as a tool to keep the Russian regime in power."

Background:

The Russian presidential election will be held on 17 March as the Federation Council adopted the relevant resolution on 7 December.

At the same time, the Russian CEC ruled that the election would last three days: from 15 to 17 March.

On 8 December, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would run for a new presidential term in 2024.

