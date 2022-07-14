Ukraine: US crypto investor reported held by separatists

·2 min read

The US state department has said it is aware of reports an American national living in Ukraine is being held captive by pro-Russian separatists.

Suedi Murekezi, 35, a Rwandan-born crypto investor, is said to have been arrested last month in the Russian-occupied port city of Kherson.

Friends and family say the US Air Force veteran has been falsely accused of joining pro-Ukraine protests.

He is reportedly in the same jail as two US fighters captured last month.

The state department said on Wednesday it was "aware of these unconfirmed reports".

But it declined to provide further comment "due to privacy considerations".

Mr Murekezi's family has been in daily contact with the agency, according to the Guardian.

The outlet reports that the missing American lived in Minnesota and spent eight years in the US Air Force until 2017, when he began investing in shares and cryptocurrencies.

Drawn to Ukraine by the country's liberal bitcoin regulations, Mr Murekezi made business trips to the country before permanently settling in Kherson two years ago, the Guardian said.

Sele Murekezi told the paper his brother had called on 7 July to say he was being held in the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic, along with two other Americans.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, both of whom travelled from the US state of Alabama to join a Ukrainian volunteer unit, have been held captive since early June.

But unlike Mr Huynh and Mr Drueke allegedly, Mr Murekezi did not take part in any fighting in Ukraine, according to his family.

"They are using him as a pawn for their own propaganda purposes," his brother said, expressing concern he may be particularly poorly treated because he is black.

Project Dynamo, a US-based non-profit that evacuates American civilians from risky situations abroad, has warned Mr Murekezi could face the death penalty in Donetsk.

"From what I understand, his only crime is that he is an American," said co-founder Bryan Stern.

Last month, two British men and a Moroccan man were sentenced by a court in Donetsk to be executed by firing squad.

War in Ukraine: More coverage

Recommended Stories

  • Is Biden making a mistake by going to Saudi Arabia?

    Any successful energy transition policy for the U.S. will involve political as well as economic considerations. U.S. President Joe Biden clearly understands this. Asking Saudi Arabia to pump more oil while reducing domestic production through regulation and taxation is not hypocritical.

  • President Biden faces deadline in U.S. railroad labor standoff

    U.S. President Joe Biden faces a deadline next week to intervene in nationwide U.S. railroad labor talks covering 115,000 workers, or open the door to a potential strike or lockout that could threaten an already fragile economy and choke supplies of food and fuel. The stakes are high for Biden, who wants to tackle inflation-stoking supply-chain woes and is already working to reach a deal in the critical labor talks at West Coast seaports. If the president declines to intercede in the railroad labor negotiations by appointing a Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) before 12:01 a.m. EDT on Monday, the railroads and unions could opt for operational shutdowns or strikes, respectively.

  • Germans could switch to wood this winter to heat their homes as Russia withholds natural gas, Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank expects gas demand to be 10% lower this year compared to 2021. The bank said wood could supplement gas as a heating source.

  • EXPLAINER: What's the impact of euro parity with the dollar?

    The euro is hovering close to parity with the dollar, falling to its lowest level in 20 years and even briefly touching a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency this week. A currency's exchange rate can be a verdict on economic prospects, and Europe's have been fading. Europe is far more dependent on Russian oil and natural gas than the U.S. to keep industry humming and generate electricity.

  • Race to replace U.K.'s Boris Johnson narrows after 2 candidates eliminated

    Race to replace U.K.'s Boris Johnson narrows after 2 candidates eliminated

  • Putin to visit Iran next week

    ASSOCIATED PRESS MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.

  • China complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president at Abe funeral

    China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit to pay his respects as a friend of Abe's, a move that was always likely to upset Beijing which considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state.

  • No place for Russian 'killers' in athletics, says Ukraine's Mahuchikh

    Yaroslava Mahuchikh used to be not just fierce rivals with Russia's Mariya Lasitskene, but also friends in the tight-knit world of elite women's high jumping.

  • Factbox: Iran's hardline rulers see missile systems as vital deterrent

    Iran's military ambitions are likely to figure high in President Joe Biden's meetings with Israeli and Saudi leaders on a trip to the Middle East, as Tehran's expanding missile arsenal bolsters its regional armed power. A day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal in February, Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile with a range of 1,450 km (900 miles). The move highlighted the Islamic Republic's determination to project military clout as world powers attempt to curb its missile programme and revive limits on its uranium enrichment, a possible pathway to nuclear weapons.

  • New York released a PSA on surviving a nuclear strike, which Mayor Eric Adams said was a 'very proactive step' in response to the war in Ukraine

    "So there's been a nuclear attack," a person in the step-by-step video says. "Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit."

  • Long Covid sufferers pay £40,000 to have their blood ‘washed’ abroad

    Long Covid sufferers are paying more than £40,000 to travel abroad and have their blood “washed”, despite no evidence that the practice is helpful, an investigation has found.

  • Egypt, Iran and Russia top list for visa lottery winners — again. Here are the 2023 results

    Almost 10 million people from around the globe qualified last year to enter the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, popularly known as the visa lottery, which makes available up to 55,000 permanent resident visas, known as green cards, each year.

  • 2022 NFL Preview: Cardinals come to a crossroads with Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury

    Things haven't gone well for the Cardinals since late last October.

  • Russians attack Mykolaiv with S-300s and MLRS from Kherson region

    Alona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 23:36 Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, has said that Russian forces had fired at least 24 rockets targeting the city on 12 July, as that many missile craters had been found in the city.

  • GE Shelves Wind Turbine Blade Plant. Renewable Energy Has Been a Tough Go.

    General Electric is scrapping plans for a wind turbine blade plant in the U.K. Shares of General Electric (ticker: GE ) were up 2.6% in late trading Tuesday. Tuesday’s gain comes after Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski cut his price target to $95 from $100 a share—the fourth price-target cut in the past few days.

  • Beijing protests after Taiwanese vice-president attends Shinzo Abe's funeral

    Beijing has "lodged stern representations" with Tokyo after Taiwan's vice-president attended the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. William Lai's visit to Tokyo was a "political scheme" that would not succeed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing. He said Taiwan is a part of China and "does not have a so-called vice-president". Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the wo

  • Protesters gather outside gun store that sold murder weapon in Detroit cop's death

    The person seen on video at Action Impact buying the gun is Sheldon Thomas who has been charged with making a false statement to buy the weapon.

  • Doctor plans to give offshore abortions on a boat in federal waters to get round state-level bans

    A California doctor believes that a reproductive health clinic on a boat could bypass abortion bans in the wake of Roe v Wade's overturn.

  • Jan. 6 witness Trump allegedly tried to call was White House support staff, sources say

    The person whom former President Donald Trump was accused of having contacted following the Jan. 6 hearing when former administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified was a member of the White House support staff, sources told ABC News. Trump's alleged contact with the individual was described on Tuesday by the House Jan. 6 committee's vice chair, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who did not name the person. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation -- a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings," she said at the close of the most recent committee hearing.

  • Biden's trip to make up with Mohammed bin Salman won't help anyone in Saudi Arabia or America

    Opinion: The suggestion that the meeting and the trip serve the interests of anyone except MbS doesn't stand up to scrutiny.