Ukraine and US to hold joint defence industry conference

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a joint Ukraine-US conference on defence issues, which will bring together representatives of the defence industry and the government.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy’s evening address

Details: "In December of this year, a special conference involving Ukrainian and American industries, government officials, and other state actors will take place – everyone involved in organising our defence," the president said.

Zelenskyy specified that the event will be held in Washington as a continuation of the Defence Industries Forum that Kyiv organised in September.

Quote: "We are actively progressing with the United States on joint arms production. During my visit to Washington, President Biden and I agreed on specific steps we can take together. This will undoubtedly strengthen both Americans and Ukrainians, as well as our partners," Zelenskyy said, without going into further detail.

In September, Zelenskyy announced the creation of a Defence Industries Alliance at the First International Defence Industries Forum in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced after the forum that it had ushered in a "new era" for the Ukrainian defence industry. In November, he called for closer cooperation between the defence industries of EU member states and countries that want to become members of the EU.

