Ukraine, US near agreement on ATACMS supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is “on the finishing line” in negotiations with the United States regarding the transfer of ATACMS ballistic missiles to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN on Sept. 19.

Zelenskyy reiterated Kyiv’s strong desire to acquire U.S.-made long-range missiles, emphasizing that any contrary decision would be a “loss” for Ukraine.

“We are on the finishing line, I’m sure of that,” he said.

Following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelenskyy will travel to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Previously, several media outlets reported that the White House is nearing a decision to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. However, the Pentagon is yet to provide any official confirmation of potential supply of ATACMS to Ukraine.

