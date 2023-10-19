How Ukraine used its first ATACMS against Russian air power

On Oct. 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike Russian airfields near occupied Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhya Oblast) and Luhansk. At least 9 helicopters and numerous other pieces of military equipment, including enemy air defenses, were destroyed.

This was the largest single loss of helicopters and one of the largest losses of Russian aviation during the entire war. It also represents one of the most successful attacks of Ukrainian forces on the rear positions of the invading force.

NV presents the key information about the operation.

Operation Dragonfly

The nighttime attack on Russian airfields in occupied Ukrainian territory was first confirmed by the Ukrainian military’s StratCom department. Their statement announced that on the night of Oct. 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out “successful strikes on helicopters and airfield equipment of the Russian occupation forces” near Luhansk and Berdyansk.

Later, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) clarified that the attack was designated as Operation Dragonfly. SOF said that they had advance information about Russia’s use of the airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk, as well as about the presence there of “a significant amount of [Russian] aviation, specialized equipment and ammunition.”

After this information was checked and confirmed, the coordinates for the target and other necessary data were transferred to units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to the SOF, Russian losses amounted to:

● nine helicopters of various types;

● special equipment that was located at airfields;

● a SAM launcher;

● ammunition depot;

● airfield runways were damaged.

The Russians also lost dozens of military personnel killed and wounded. According to SOF, as of midday on Oct. 17, their bodies were still being pulled out from under the rubble.

The ammunition depot in Berdyansk kept detonating until 4:00 a.m., and the detonations in Luhansk continued until 11:00 a.m.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat separately emphasized that the destruction of Russian helicopters during an attack is crucial since the invaders use them widely at the front against the Ukrainian military. At the same time, he did not disclose other details of the attack.

“I don’t have the ability to tell you what was hit, how, and with what,” Ihnat told RFE/RL, “but in the end, the destruction of equipment like the Ka-52 and Mi-24 helicopters that the enemy uses, of course, is good for us.”

“Because helicopters, together with tactical aviation, are constantly operating at the front. The enemy is trying to keep helicopters closer to the line of contact, as was the case in Chornobaivka[1] . And here, Luhansk and Berdyansk are directly adjacent to the front line.”

Ihnat added that the Russians have more modern helicopters than Ukraine does, equipped with especially dangerous tactical anti-tank guided missiles.

“Their helicopters are constantly operating 10+ kilometers from the line of contact. Therefore, the destruction of this equipment is important for us,” Ihnat concluded.

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who is one of the sources of information about the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhya Oblast, released a video that likely shows the aftermath of the attack on the airfield near Berdyansk.

Open data analysts from the OSINTtechnical project noted that one of the confirmations of Ukrainian statements about attacks on the airfields comes from FIRMS, NASA’s wildfire observation satellite system that detects thermal anomalies on the planet’s surface.

This system recorded several fires around ​​Berdyansk airport around 03.00 Tuesday, Oct. 17, Kyiv time. “The airfield, which is used by Russian helicopters, was on fire,” OSINTtechnical researchers concluded.

These same researchers recalled an earlier post by OSINT analyst Brady Efrik, who at the end of September 2023 noted the high density of Russian helicopters at the airfield in Berdyansk. He counted more than 20 Russian military helicopters in satellite images. Efrik separately noted that at that time, the occupiers were continuing to build new shelters for vehicles and equipment at this location.

In addition, a Ukrainian OSINT analyst who posts on X (Twitter) under the username Tatarigami_UA noted back in August 2023 that the invaders were using an airfield in Luhansk which has not been operational since 2014. He said that the Russian military began to use this airfield as a base for their attack helicopters relatively recently. In particular, satellite images from Planet Labs dated July 19, 2023, showed the deployment of 15 Russian military helicopters in Luhansk (in particular Ka-52, Mi-28, and Mi-8/Mi-17 helicopters), and that there were usually between 12 and 16 Russian helicopters there, including Mi-24s.

The analyst recounted that Luhansk airport is located about 100 kilometers from the front line, which once again proves Ukraine’s need for long-range weapons.

“Depending on how many helicopters were in Berdyansk and Luhansk [at the time of the Oct. 17 strike], we could see the worst single-moment losses in the history of the Russian Air Force,” noted OSINTtechnical even before Ukraine announced that nine Russian helicopters were destroyed.

After these reports, analysts recalled that prior to this, the worst day since the beginning of the invasion was March 5, 2022, when Moscow lost 8 aircraft. The attack on the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka in the summer of 2022 may be comparable to this event, when Russia suffered five Su-24s destroyed, three Su-30SMs damaged, along with one Su-30SM, and three Su-24s also likely damaged.

World At War researchers noted that the strike on the airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk would have “significant consequences for Russia’s military capabilities,” although its full scale could be assessed once the types of helicopters destroyed are determined.

“If these are attack helicopters, then it will be more difficult for Russia to knock out Ukrainian tanks. The Ka-52 is the most important helicopter for Russia,” the researchers argued, noting that these helicopters pose the greatest threat to Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Earlier, Oleksii Melnyk, co-director of foreign policy and international security programs at the Razumkov Center, explained that multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters, Mi-24, and Ka-52 attack helicopters were causing many problems for the Ukrainian offensive forces on the southern and eastern fronts.

“The biggest problem is that these helicopters can launch Vikhr, Sturm-V, and Ataka-M anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from a range of 8-10 km,” said Melnyk.

“But even if we consider not the maximum range, but instead 5-6 km, then the enemy’s aircraft still does not enter the range of ​​Ukrainian man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS). And given that flights and approaches to launch lines are carried out by the Russians at extremely low altitudes, it is almost impossible for Ukrainian ground-based radar stations to detect these helicopters. And even if one is discovered, then there is little reaction time left to destroy the target.”

Russian reaction

On Oct. 17, Russian Telegram channels and pro-war public pages were unable to hide their despair over Ukraine’s attack on airfields in Luhansk and Berdyansk, which are located approximately 100 kilometers from the current front line.

Telegram channel Fighterbomber, which is likely run by Cpt. Ilya Tumanov of the Russian Armed Forces, admitted that the strike constituted “one of the most serious blows of all time” since Russia began the so-called ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, “...if not the most serious. There are losses in both people and equipment,” a message on the channel said.

Pro-war channel Two Majors confirmed a “massive” missile attack on the Berdyansk airfield. “The number of missiles from the ground is estimated to be at least 40, although this may be a subjective assessment. Our negative experience in developing and protecting airfields was not taken into account,” the channel complained.

Russian propagandist Boris Rozhin suggested that the Berdyansk airfield was attacked by ATACMS missiles and confirmed “several hits.”

“The airfield suffered some damage. The target of the bombardment was army aviation helicopters that supported the actions of the Russian grouping in the southern direction,” Rozhin wrote.

A similar assumption about ATACMS missiles was made on the pro-war Russian channel WarGonzo, among others.

Finally, Russian military blogger Yan Matveev admitted that the airfield in Berdyansk “was very important; recently, fortifications were being built there to cover helicopters.”

“The same ones which regularly flew to the Zaporizhzhya front. […] Let’s wait for the details, but judging by the excitement, it’s already clear that the attack was effective and significant,” added Matveev.

Are ATACMS finally in Ukraine?

Russian public speculation regarding ATACMS was likely fueled by the significant distance of Berdyansk and Luhansk from the current front line.

Within days of the strike, the United States confirmed that an unspecified number of ATACMS missiles was recently provided to Kyiv. The New Yorker magazine reported that U.S. President Joe Biden had allegedly decided to approve a shipment of the missiles to Ukraine in September 2023.

U.S. media also wrote that during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept. 21, Biden privately promised that Washington would transfer a small number of ATACMS to Kyiv.

ATACMS is a nearly two-ton solid-propellant missile designed to destroy enemy command posts, launchers, air defense facilities, communications centers, and warehouses located behind enemy lines at up to 300 kilometers away. Depending on the modification, it has a high-explosive fragmentation or cluster warhead weighing from 160 to 560 kilograms. It is equipped with inertial and GPS guidance systems, and flies at Mach 3 (approximately 3,675 km/h).

Today, photographs of submunitions allegedly found at the site of the attack on the Berdyansk airfield began to appear on social media, on Ukrainian OSINT pages. Researchers have suggested that they are M74 bomblets released from ATACMS warheads.

These assumptions have not yet been confirmed, but if they are true, then this may mean the transfer to Ukraine of one of the two cluster variants of ATACMS, according to military analysis outlet Defense Express:

● The first is the basic ATACMS Block I variant (aka M39, MGM-140 or MGM-140A). The firing range is 165 km, with the cluster warhead payload reaching 570 kilograms and the launch mass of the rocket reaching 1,650 kilograms. The payload consists of up to 950 M74 submunitions, each of which can cover an area of ​​up to 15 square meters. The circular error probable from the target is up to 250 meters.

● The second possibility is ATACMS Block IA or M39A1, where the firing range is increased to 290 kilometers, but the mass of the warhead is reduced to 150 kilograms, the payload consists of 300 M74 submunitions, and the missile uses a combined guidance system.

Additional photos of missile debris from the impact site later strongly indicated the likely use of MGM-140A ATACMS missiles in Berdyansk. This means the missiles have a firing range of up to 165 kilometers and are equipped with 950 M74 cluster submunitions warheads.

