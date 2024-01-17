Ukraine used RM-70 Vampire rockets and drones in overnight attacks on Belgorod Oblast, Russia says
Ukraine attacked objects in the Belgorod region of Russia on Jan. 17, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.
The attack was carried out using the RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) and drones, Russia’s MoD alleged.
Russian air defense destroyed four rockets and intercepted two Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Belgorod Oblast, the ministry claimed.
A missile threat was declared in Belgorod at around 1:30 a.m. EET. Seven rockets and four Ukrainian drones were eliminated over Belgorod Oblast, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov alleged.
Gladkov reported the region being under attack again at 5:00 a.m. EET.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine