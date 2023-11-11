Ukraine uses drones to take out Russian ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka in fiery video

A Russian ammunition depot, several trucks, and other military equipment were destroyed by Ukrainian kamikaze drones in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the 13th Military Counterintelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Facebook.

They shared a spectacular video of ammunition detonating after a strike on the building where the invaders had set up their arsenal.

"Our soldiers practiced with kamikaze drones on enemy targets and made a spectacular fireworks. Now, in this area, the Russian invaders have less ammunition to fire at our defenders, as well as trucks to deliver it."

