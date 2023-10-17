Ukraine uses long-range US missiles against Russian forces for first time

Ukraine has used long-range U.S. missiles first promised by President Biden nearly a month ago against Russia forces for the first time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Tuesday.

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), long sought by Kyiv, reached the country and was being used on the battlefield against Russia as of Tuesday, Zelensky said in a video post to X.

“Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. And very precisely so. ATACMS have introduced themselves,” he said.

The ATACMS gives Ukraine’s forces a major new capability to hit Russian targets previously considered out of reach, with some variants of the missile able to strike locations about 186 miles away.

News of the missiles in Ukraine came after images of the ATACMS munitions inside the country were seen on social media.

“ATACMS is already with us,” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on X Tuesday alongside a picture of what is assumed to be spent ATACMS munitions. He added that an airfield in the Russian-controlled city of Berdyansk “was hit by them.” “Thanks to our partners!” he wrote.

The New York Times also reported that Ukraine’s forces had struck two air bases in Russian-held territory with ATACMS.

A State Department officials declined to confirm to The Hill that the missiles had reached Ukraine.

“We are unable to confirm those reports and have no updates at this time,” they said, referring questions on Ukrainian military operations to its own government.

Reports of the missiles’ use comes after Zelensky for months had pressed Washington to provide system. The U.S. government held off, however, over fears that Kyiv might use the weapons to strike targets within Russian territory, escalating the war.

But during Zelensky’s visit to the White House last month, Biden told the Ukrainian leader the U.S. would provide a limited range version of the missiles, according to the Times.

Since then, Biden administration officials have refused to say when the missiles would be sent or how many would be included.

The small number of ATACM missiles sent to Ukrainian is reportedly equipped with cluster munitions, which open in the air and release hundreds of small bomblets that cause damage over a wider area than that of a single warhead.

Updated: 12:29 p.m.

