Rep. Will Hurd: no proof Trump committed bribery, extortion. Top takeaways from impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian officials viewed a White House meeting with President Donald Trump as "critical" in their efforts to show Russia that the United States was firmly behind its East European ally, State Department aide David Holmes told lawmakers Thursday.

In turn, Trump aides viewed the potential meeting as leverage to pressure Kyiv to go after the president's political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Holmes said.

Holmes, a career diplomat stationed in Kyiv, laid out the competing priorities in Ukraine during the fifth day of public hearings held as part of the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry.

Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, also testified in the inquiry.

Trump meeting with Zelensky 'critical'

Critics allege that the White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, which never happened, was part of a pressure campaign on Ukraine led by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney.

Aides to Trump said Ukraine would have to announce an investigation into the president's rivals before he would agree to meet with Zelensky, according to several officials, including Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union whose portfolio included Ukraine.

"A White House visit was critical to President Zelensky (because he) needed to show U.S. support at the highest levels in order to demonstrate to Russian President (Vladimir) Putin that he had U.S. backing, as well as to advance his ambitious anti-corruption reforms at home," Holmes said. "We at the embassy also believed that a meeting was critical ... and we worked hard to get it arranged."

It didn't take long to realize that the White House "was not prepared to show the level of support for the Zelensky administration that we had originally anticipated," Holmes told lawmakers Thursday.

Complicating matters, he said, was Trump's decision to meet with Putin on June 28 at the G20 Summit in Japan, "sending a further signal of lack of support for Ukraine."

For the next month, the White House meeting became "a focus of our activities," Holmes said. "To that end, we were working with the Ukrainians to deliver things we thought President Trump might care about, such as commercial deals benefiting the United States, which might convince President Trump to agree to a meeting with President Zelensky.”

Trump soured on helping Ukraine, in part because Giuliani portrayed Zelensky as someone “surrounded by enemies" of Trump, Holmes testified.

Ukraine meddling 'fictional narrative'

Hill admonished lawmakers for promoting a "fictional narrative" that it was Ukraine – not Russia – that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

"In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," she said.

Republicans on the panel, including ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., have argued that Ukraine colluded with the Democrats to hurt Trump in the election.

"It is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time, and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries, regardless of which campaign is the target," he said at Thursday's hearing in response to Hill.

The intelligence community and U.S. allies concluded that Russia interfered to boost Trump's chances over Hillary Clinton.