Reuters

Mexico's transport ministry pledged on Friday to insure safety for planes crossing the country's skies, responding to a recent report of risky incidents issued by a pilots association as the capital's new airport gears up. A safety bulletin issued by the IFALPA international pilots association on Wednesday reported "several incidents" involving aircraft arriving in Mexico with low fuel, ground proximity warning system alerts in which one crew almost collided unintentionally with terrain, as well as what it described as flights arriving with excessive delays. In its statement, the transport ministry defended its oversight performance and pointed to what it described as proper handling of its only reported safety incident from last June.