Ukraine vows to continue prisoner swaps, says Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner

Ukraine cannot predict whether Russia will agree to more prisoner swaps following the crash of an Il-76 aircraft on 24 January, but it will do everything possible to keep bringing Ukrainian citizens home from captivity in Russia.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lubinets: "I cannot publicly comment [on the exchange that did not take place on 24 January and on further swaps − ed.]. However, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has a large team constantly engaged in all the work [required] to facilitate exchanges. But don’t forget that we are trying to negotiate with Russia. They fight against us deviously, and they negotiate deviously as well."

Details: Lubinets added that Russia has not abandoned its use of the issue of prisoners of war and their families against the Ukrainian government to destabilise the situation.

He reported that the latest exchange had indeed been planned for 24 January.

Quote: "I can confirm that the exchange had indeed been planned. As always, representatives of our institution were present. We do this so that we can assess the condition of our heroes returning from captivity promptly. We also officially document the conditions in which Russian prisoners of war are held by Ukraine, drawing up an official report that we then provide to international organisations. This allows us to legally refute all the baseless claims made by Russia that we are mistreating Russian prisoners."

Details: Commenting on the situation surrounding the Il-76 crash in Russia on 24 January, Lubinets gave a reminder that under the Geneva Convention, the country holding prisoners of war is fully responsible for their lives and wellbeing. Therefore, in this case, Russia bears the responsibility.

Quote: "Russia should have informed representatives of the International Red Cross that they would be transporting prisoners of war. Then all the legal work to ensure proper transportation conditions and safety en route would have been done."

Details: Regarding the Il-76 crash, Lubinets said it was telling that Russia had preemptively launched an information campaign against Ukraine.

"Because, for example, I was very surprised by the swift reactions from the Russian Federation. I immediately had parallel associations with the explosion in Olenivka. Déjà vu. We've been here before," emphasised Lubinets.

Details: He added that Ukraine will be demanding a transparent international investigation. In particular, on 25 January, he will send letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Regarding the international investigation, I believe that we will do everything on our part to make it happen. But I am convinced that, as with Olenivka, the Russians will make loud statements, not let anyone in and not provide any materials," concluded Lubinets.

Lubinets had previously said that Ukraine had received no evidence indicating that a large number of prisoners of war were on board the Il-76 military transport aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, contrary to statements made by the Russian Ministry of Defence and other representatives of the aggressor country.

Background:

A Russian Il-76 aircraft crashed in the Korocha district of Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Sources in the General Staff stated the plane was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Following the downing of the Il-76, a number of Russian media outlets cited Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defence. He claimed that the plane contained dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being transported for a prisoner swap. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that he was looking into the situation.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence commented that a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine had been due to take place on Wednesday, 24 January.

Later, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that the prisoner exchange scheduled for 24 January had not taken place, but that it had no information on whether there were Ukrainian prisoners on board the aircraft.

