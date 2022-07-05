Ukraine vows to retake seized land as Russia continues pummelling civilians

CBSNews
·1 min read

Serhiivka, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine's forces will retake areas captured by Russia. He says longer-range weapons from the West — like the "HIMARS" mobile multiple-launch rocket systems from the U.S. they're already putting to use — will help Ukraine's troops reclaim the roughly one-fifth of their country that Russia now occupies.

But as CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, Russia is still bombarding civilian areas deep inside Ukrainian territory, including a recent missile strike that killed retired schoolteacher Vera Maksimenko.

Retired schoolteacher Vera Maksimenko was killed by a Russian air strike in her home town of Serhiivka on Saturday, July 2, 2022. / Credit: Courtesy of the Maksimenko family
Retired schoolteacher Vera Maksimenko was killed by a Russian air strike in her home town of Serhiivka on Saturday, July 2, 2022. / Credit: Courtesy of the Maksimenko family

She was killed in her own home in the sleepy town of Serhiivka by an airstrike on Saturday. She lived a peaceful life until it was extinguished by what Ukrainian officials say was a Soviet-era missile designed to destroy warships.

"Mothers of Russia, why do you send your sons to kill our people?" demanded one angry woman as she walked past her slain neighbor's coffin.

Ukrainian military officials told Williams they're investigating the strike as a war crime.

For Maksimenko's friends and family, it's also a mystery. They're struggling to understand why the old lady or her small coastal town near Odesa would be targets for the Russian army.

For 37 years, she worked as a teacher. Her friend told Williams that the kids loved her, but "evil people came to our country and brutally killed her."

"Russia is a terrorist state," her son Dmitriy told CBS News. But he doesn't want revenge. He doesn't want any more violence.

"I don't need killing," he told Williams. "I want justice."

Law enforcement expert: Mass shooters are "grievance collectors"

Witness recalls "wave of panic" as parade shooter opened fire on crowd in Illinois

What we know about victims, person of interest in deadly Fourth of July parade shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken sets G-20 meeting with Chinese FM; silent on Russia

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart this week in Indonesia at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 bloc of the world’s leading industrialized nations, the State Department said Tuesday. Blinken will see China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G-20 gathering in Bali, the department said in a statement that made no mention of any possible meeting between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will also be attending the G-20 event.

  • Sudan's doctors: 11 wounded in crackdown on anti-coup sit-in

    Sudanese security forces descended on an anti-coup sit-in to try and disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum, wounding at least 11 people, a medical group said Tuesday. The crackdown came shortly after Sudan's military ruler promised to step down once a civilian government is formed. Security forces used tear gas on the demonstrators in the city’s neighborhoods of Burri and al-Jawda late Monday, according to the Sudan’s Doctors Committee, which tracks protest casualties.

  • Arbitrary detention widespread in Russian-held parts of Ukraine - UN rights chief

    Arbitrary detention of civilians has become "widespread" in parts of Ukraine held by Russia's military and affiliated armed groups, with 270 cases documented, the U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday, unveiling plans to boost monitoring in the country. The findings were based on information from monitors' field visits and interviews conducted with just over 500 victims and witnesses of human rights violations, as well as other sources of data, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

  • Norwegian Offshore Workers' Strike To Hit Norway's Oil & Gas Output: Reuters

    Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike over pay after the members of the Lederne trade union voted down a proposed wage agreement that companies and union leaders had negotiated, Reuters reported. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union, said in an interview, adding that the union would escalate the strike to pressure employers to address demands for the wage increase. Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has started to shut down the Gudrun, Oseberg Sou

  • Azovstal fighters released from captivity ‘believe in victory’ – Zaporizhzhya governor

    Fighters from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, recently released from Russian captivity, are “in a fighting mood” even though many have suffered serious injuries, the head of the Zaporizhzhya military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said after meeting the soldiers in hospital.

  • Judge holds hearing on challenge of Mississippi abortion law

    A judge held a hearing Tuesday but didn't say how she would decide a lawsuit filed by Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state. The law — which state lawmakers passed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that allowed abortions nationwide — is set to take effect Thursday. The Jackson Women's Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court.

  • Macron’s Shuffle Points to Parliamentary Problems Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron shuffled his cabinet after losing his outright majority in parliament last month but made few changes, in a sign that he’s failed to convince major opposition figures to join his coalition.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming

  • Hyperinflation in Ethiopia is the product of cascading missteps

    The chaos is the outcome of a series of questionable policy decisions taken by the government over the years, combined with persistent macroeconomic challenges and global market disruption.

  • European support for Ukrainian recovery may rely on country reforming 'social policies'

    The Ukrainian Recovery Conference says Ukraine's continued progress on human rights and LGBT inclusion "will be essential" to Ukraine's recovery after Russia's invasion.

  • Many won't rely on virtual options after COVID: AP-NORC poll

    Many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides, according to a new poll, even as many think it's a good thing if those options remain available in the future. Close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. “Rather than this either-or, I think we’re more likely to be facing a hybrid future,” said Donna Hoffman, director of the Center for the Connected Consumer at the George Washington School of Business.

  • Yum Brands close to selling KFC business in Russia

    The company opened its first KFC restaurant in Russia in 1995 and now has about 1,000 outlets in the country, nearly all of which are operated by independent owners under license or franchise agreements. Western companies leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have sped up the pace of their exits in recent weeks as Moscow is advancing a new law that would allow it to seize assets and impose criminal penalties on foreign firms. McDonald's Corp, an icon of American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union, sold its business in Russia earlier this year.

  • Russian troops force crossing over Siverskyi Donets river, consolidate positions near Bilohorivka General Staff report

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - MONDAY, 4 JULY 2022, 06:50 After conducting artillery exercises, Russian troops have forced the crossing of the Siverskyi Donets river. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 July Details: On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces are consolidating their positions in and around Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.

  • Ukraine news – live: Zelensky’s troops can retake territory lost to Russia, UK says

    Russia finally achieved effective coordination between ground forces in battle for Lysychansk, says MoD

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine hit 36,350, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Russia has already lost about 36,350 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on July 5.

  • Ukraine now says no troops yet on recovered Snake Island to raise its flag

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Ukrainian flag has been delivered by helicopter to Snake Island in the Black Sea after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week, and it will be raised as soon as Ukrainian troops arrive, Ukraine's military said on Monday. Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military command, had initially said the flag had been raised on the craggy outcropping in the Black Sea.

  • Ukraine announces $750 billion 'recovery plan' as Russia hones in on Donetsk

    Ukrainian officials announce a $750 billion recovery plan and urge the international community to join for the "maintenance of global peace."

  • Europe's top hotel chain is hiring workers without experience or even résumés because it's so desperate for staff

    Some of Accor's hotels are at times not serving lunch or closing their restaurants altogether because of a lack of staff, its CEO said.

  • Ukraine, Zelensky wish US a happy July 4th, release video of military band playing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’

    Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky wished the U.S. a happy Independence Day on Monday as the nation fights for its own independence against the ongoing Russian invasion. “I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine’s defending of common values — freedom, democracy and independence,” Zelensky tweeted, wishing Americans and President Biden…

  • Ukraine's LGBTQ+ community fights for freedom on the frontline

    "You can't protect human rights in Ukraine without a gun now," a Ukrainian fighter says.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: 'Massive' Russian shelling destroys market in Sloviansk

    Ukraine needs a victory before autumn to silence Western doubters Social media firms face massive fines over Kremlin disinformation Putin orders troops deeper into Ukrainian territory Comment: A blueprint for how Ukraine can be rebuilt