Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken's visit

  • FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks with servicemen as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. On the frontlines of the battle against Russia-backed separatists and in the halls of government in Kyiv, Ukrainians hold strong hopes for the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, at Downing Street in London, during the G7 foreign ministers meeting. By coming to Ukraine so early in his tenure, before any trip to Russia, Antony Blinken is signaling that Ukraine is a high foreign-policy priority for the President Joe Biden administration. But what he can or will deliver in Thursday's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unclear. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks after landing at Boryspil International airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks after landing at Boryspil International airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)
  • FILE - In this April 9, 2021 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the war-hit Donbas region, eastern Ukraine. Ukrainians hold strong hopes for the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them. By coming to Ukraine so early in his tenure, before any trip to Russia, Antony Blinken is signaling that Ukraine is a high foreign-policy priority for the President Joe Biden administration. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, May 4, 2021 file photo, Ukrainian soldiers walk next to a destroyed house near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine. Soldiers anxiety is high amid an increase in attacks this year. After a long period of tense quiet last year, 34 soldiers have been killed this year by firing from the separatists. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, May 5, 2021 file photo, a doctor shows windows broken by shelling inside a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka, near Donetsk, Ukraine. On Wednesday, a separatist artillery shell fell outside a hospital building in the town of Krasnohorivka near rebel-controlled territory, damaging part of the hospital's ward for treating coronavirus patients and cutting off electricity in the hospital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks through an embrasure as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. By coming to Ukraine so early in his tenure, before any trip to Russia, Antony Blinken is is signaling that Ukraine is a high foreign-policy priority for the President Joe Biden administration. But what he can or will deliver in Thursday's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unclear. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, May 5, 2021 file photo, a Ukrainian soldier adjusts his rifle sling as he leaves his position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Shumy village, Ukraine. Soldiers anxiety is high amid an increase in attacks this year, After a long period of tense quiet last year, 34 soldiers have been killed this year by firing from the separatists. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE - In this July 14, 2020 file photo, a Ukrainian soldier kneels at the coffin of serviceman Taras Matviiv, honored with the Hero of Ukraine highest state award after being killed while fighting against pro-Russian rebels, during his funeral in Independence Square, Kyiv, Ukraine. Efforts have stalled to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people since it broke out in 2014. Zelenskyy has called for the United States to try to push these efforts forward by joining the negotiations of the "Normandy Format" that consists of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Russia is almost certain to oppose any US involvement in the negotiations. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo, a Ukrainian soldier points at a passing helicopter as he stands in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine. "We need to be more supported, given some special status — NATO membership," said a Ukrainian soldier on the eastern front lines, who have his name and patronymic as Vasyl Adolfovich. "It would be good if we were more protected by this bloc and there would be support." (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he addresses the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine. Zelenskyy has made it clear that he wants significant action. "Ukraine needs a clear signal about the European and Euro-Atlantic prospect," Zelenskyy said Monday May 2, 2021 on Twitter, referring to Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pose for a photo during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kiev has repeatedly stated that it would like not only words of support in the face of the growing military threat from Russia, but also a clear plan of action for joining NATO. (Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this file photo released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian military vehicles prepare to be loaded into a plane for airborne drills during maneuvers in Crimea. Russia, which claims its soldiers are not on the ground in eastern Ukraine, caused fears to soar this year by conducting massive military exercises of more than 300,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine. Russia said late last month that it has pulled the forces back to their bases, but Ukraine saw the exercises as ominous. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
1 / 14

Ukraine US

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks with servicemen as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. On the frontlines of the battle against Russia-backed separatists and in the halls of government in Kyiv, Ukrainians hold strong hopes for the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
YURAS KARMANAU
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the frontlines of the battle against Russia-backed separatists and in the halls of government in Kyiv, Ukrainians hold strong hopes for Thursday's visit of the U.S. Secretary of State — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them.

By visiting so early in his tenure, before any trip to Russia, Antony Blinken is signaling that Ukraine is a high foreign-policy priority for President Joe Biden's administration. But what he can, or will, deliver in the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unclear.

Blinken said Monday in London that he would use the visit to show “our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy has made it clear that he wants significant action.

“Ukraine needs a clear signal about the European and Euro-Atlantic prospect,” Zelenskyy said Monday on Twitter, referring to Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union. “Postponing these issues for ‘later,’ ‘some day,’ ‘(in) 10 years’ has to end.”

“We need to be more supported, given some special status — NATO membership,” said a Ukrainian soldier on the eastern front lines, who gave his name and patronymic as Vasyl Adolfovich. “It would be good if we were more protected by this bloc and there would be support.”

Soldiers' anxiety is high amid an increase in attacks this year, After a long period of tense quiet last year, 34 Ukrainian troops have been killed this year by firing from the separatists.

On Wednesday, a separatist artillery shell fell outside a hospital building in the town of Krasnohorivka near rebel-controlled territory, damaging part of the hospital’s ward for treating coronavirus patients and cutting off electricity in the whole building.

Russia, which claims its soldiers are not on the ground in eastern Ukraine, caused fears to soar this year by conducting massive military exercises near the border with Ukraine. Russia said late last month that it has pulled the forces back to their bases, but Kyiv saw the drills as ominous.

“The armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues,” said a soldier who identified himself only as Sergey. “This ... violates world security standards," he added. "The whole world must cut off and stop this aggression.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine now is worried about Russia's announcement last month that it was redeploying warships from its Caspian flotilla to the Sea of Azov, an extension of the Black Sea that borders Ukraine and Russia.

“There is now a big threat in the Sea of Azov; it is unprecedentedly large,” Kuleba said Monday.

Efforts have stalled to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people since it broke out in 2014. Zelenskyy has called for the United States to try to push these efforts forward by joining the negotiations of the “Normandy Format” that consists of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Russia is almost certain to oppose any U.S. involvement in the negotiations.

Analyst Volodymir Fesenko of the Penta Center said Ukraine “expects the expansion and strengthening of U.S. assistance to Ukraine to successfully repel Russian aggression.”

“Ukraine wants not only to receive encouraging political signals, but wants the United States to take a clear and very tough position on the further integration of Ukraine into NATO, so that the United States acts not just as a lawyer for Kiev, but as an insisting party," Fesenko said.

The U.S., meanwhile, expects reassurance from Ukraine that it is determined to fight endemic corruption. The State Department last week expressed strong concern about the government's decision to fire the reform-minded head of the state oil and gas company.

“There is a lot of hard work to be done to ensure a brighter future for all Ukrainians,” the top U.S. diplomat for Europe, Phillip Reeker, said.

___

Mstyslav Chernov contributed to this story from eastern Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday carrying a tough anti-graft message and strong U.S. backing for the country’s response to Russian aggression. Blinken has also brought along a familiar face in the long-running Washington-Moscow tug-of-war over Ukraine: Victoria Nuland, now the No. 3 State Department official. The stop is intended to demonstrate America’s continued commitment to Ukraine as it copes with Russia’s support for separatists and a buildup of troops along its eastern border, as well as to press Kyiv on corruption.

  • General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

    The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility.

  • Ex-Venezuelan official who helped feds in huge corruption case gets two years in prison

    A former top financial officer in Venezuela’s state-owned oil company was sentenced to two years and four months in prison Wednesday after admitting that he played a supporting role in allowing wealthy Venezuelan “kleptocrats” to make loans to the government entity that yielded fortunes for them.

  • Rwandan deported from U.S. denies genocide charges

    A Rwandan woman who was deported by the United States and is facing charges related to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda appeared in court on Wednesday and denied the charges against her. Last month, the 51-year-old woman was flown into Kigali, accompanied by U.S. federal agents. A spokesman for the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation then said on state TV that she would face seven charges related to the genocide ranging from murder to complicity in rape.

  • Raiders CB Casey Hayward Jr is PFF’s highest-rated cornerback since 2016

    Raiders CB Casey Hayward Jr is PFF's highest-rated cornerback since 2016

  • Florida inquiry clears Bloomberg over felons voting case

    Florida authorities on Wednesday closed a criminal investigation into fund-raising efforts by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to pay off the outstanding fines of thousands of the state's felons seeking to reclaim their voting rights, finding no violations of election law. “After a review of the data, no donations from Bloomberg were identified nor were any violations of Florida election laws found,” said a two-page summary released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Bloomberg last year earmarked $100 million in Florida to help defeat then-President Donald Trump.

  • WFT fans: Prepare to see a way different passing attack from your team

    The pieces are in place for the Washington Football Team to have a far more aggressive passing attack in 2021.

  • 'Fascist' Russia bill could bar up to 200,000 Alexei Navalny supporters from running for parliament

    A group of Russian lawmakers have introduced a bill that could ban anyone who has worked for Alexei Navalny or even made a donation to his foundation from running for parliament, with one critic describing it as “genuine fascism”. The move comes on the heels of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown against Mr Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition politician, and his allies ahead of national elections this September. Russian prosecutors last month filed a lawsuit asking the court to designate Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist organisation, potentially exposing 200 employees and thousands of donors to stiff fines and prison sentences. A court has yet to make a ruling on that lawsuit but a separate injunction has already suspended the foundation’s activities. The new bill would bar anyone who worked for an extremist organisation from running for parliament for five years, dropping to three years if they donated funds. The legislation specifically mentions running for Russian parliament rather than public office in general. It would also apply retrospectively to anyone affiliated with Mr Navalny prior to the extremism designation. Leonid Volkov, who ran the politician’s regional network until it was shut down last week, estimated that it might affect over 200,000 Russians. He described it as “overt, retrospective disfranchisement for hundreds of thousand people. Genuine fascism.” “We have seen a lot of ‘laws against Navalny,’ but certainly nothing like this,” Mr Volkov tweeted. “You can see fear in every line [of this bill].”

  • EU seeks rapid response military force, two decades after first try

    Fourteen European Union countries including Germany and France have proposed a rapid military response force that could intervene early in international crises, a senior EU official said on Wednesday, two decades after a previous attempt. EU defence ministers will take up the idea on Thursday at a regular meeting chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has chided the bloc for reluctance to intervene more abroad, particularly in failing states such as Libya.

  • Production of Army vehicles powered by NASCAR team underway in Concord now

    Hendrick Motorsports helped develop a frame strong enough to carry soldiers but light enough to use in a race car.

  • G7 scolds China and Russia over threats, bullying, rights abuses

    The Group of Seven scolded both China and Russia on Wednesday, casting the Kremlin as malicious and Beijing as a bully, but beyond words there were few concrete steps aside from expressing support for Taiwan and Ukraine. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic. G7 foreign ministers, in a 12,400-word communique, said Russia was trying to undermine democracies and threatening Ukraine while China was guilty of human rights abuses and of using its economic clout to bully others.

  • McConnell says he's "100%" focused on stopping Biden administration

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Wednesday he's "100%" focused on "stopping" the Biden administration.Why it matters: McConnell's comments come as President Biden seeks to push through his administration's nearly $4 trillion infrastructure proposal. Biden is due to host his first bipartisan meeting with congressional Republican leaders including McConnell next week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: McConnell made the comments when asked about Republican Party infighting and a campaign from allies of former President Trump to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as House GOP conference chair."We're confronted with severe challenges from a new administration, and a narrow majority of Democrats in the House and a 50-50 Senate to turn America into a socialist country, and that's 100 percent of my focus," McConnell said.McConnell, who urged fellow Republicans not to contest Biden's election win, was also asked if he's concerned about the substantial number of GOP voters who disbelieve the presidential election results."100% of my focus is on standing up to this administration," he replied. "What we have in the United States Senate is totally unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country."The other side: Biden shrugged off McConnell's comments later Wednesday, noting the Republican congressional leader had made similar comments during the Obama administration."And I was able to get a lot done with him," Biden told reporters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China’s latest weapon against Covid-19 is a girl band in Shanghai

    To accelerate the rollout of Covid vaccine, different local governments have been giving benefits including giving free eggs.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — May 5

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • ‘At least the Nazis kept the lights on’: UK blasts France for threat to cut off Jersey’s power

    Britain has attacked France for “unacceptable” threats to cut off Jersey’s electricity supplies in a row over Brexit fishing rights with government sources warning that not even the Channel Island’s Nazi occupiers sank so low. Annick Giradin, the French maritime minister, said on Tuesday that Paris could shut down three undersea cables that provide Jersey with 95 percent of its electricity if the dispute over fishing licences in its waters were not resolved. Should France carry out its threat, there appears to be little the UK Government could do to provide alternative means of power. The remaining 5pc of the largest Channel Island’s energy mix is largely on-island diesel generators. "At least when the Germans invaded they kept the lights on," a government source said, referring to the five years of occupation during World War Two. "The problem is there is no undersea connector to Jersey, so it's not as though we could turn on a switch if they turn one off," another source said. A third source said that the "surprising and disappointing" French threat was just the latest in a string of confrontations sparked by the EU and its members since Brexit. "This is just the latest example of the EU issuing threats as a first resort at any sign of difficulty. They should be using the mechanisms of our new Treaty to solve problems; that is exactly what it is there for." The UK-EU trade deal has a series of dispute resolution procedures, which can ultimately lead to the imposition of fines or trade tariffs. A government spokesperson said, "To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate. “We are working closely with the EU and Jersey on fisheries access provisions following the end of the Transition Period so trust the French will use the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems.” “We are ready to use these retaliation measures," Ms Girardin told lawmakers in the French parliament on Tuesday. "I am sorry it has come to this. We will do so if we have to." Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency and, according to Defra, responsible for fishing in its territorial waters but its international relations are the UK’s responsibility. The row came after the island implemented new requirements under the terms of the UK-EU trade deal for boats to submit evidence of their past fishing activities in order to receive a licence to carry on operating in Jersey waters. Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal.” "It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licences." Mr Gorst said the Jersey government was now seeking permission from London and Brussels to speak directly with the French fishermen to resolve the issue. He said the island was not seeking to bar boats which had historically fished in Jersey waters and said that of the 41 boats which sought licences under the new rules last Friday, all but 17 had provided the evidence required. France threatened to to block any EU decision granting the City of London access to the Single Market unless the UK met its fishing commitments in late April as French fishermen blockaded lorries carrying British catch. They accused the government of dragging their feet over the issuing of licences to small French vessels in the 6-12 nautical mile zone of UK territorial waters. Maritime minister with a 'pirate's soul' By Henry Samuel The French minister who has threatened to turn the lights off in Jersey is a fisherman’s daughter who claims she has a "pirate's soul". Annick Girardin, 56, is from a seafaring family, her father was a fisherman who opened a bakery after an accident. She was born in the Breton port of Saint-Malo, whose wealth was in part derived from corsairs, also known as privateers or plain pirates by the British, whose ships they plundered on behalf of the French Crown in the 17th and 18th centuries. Atop the fortified port today stands a statue of Robert Surcouf, the notorious "king of the corsairs" who points towards the "enemy", namely Great Britain. Her background makes her perhaps the most likely of all of Macron's ministers to take rows over fishing in the Channel personally. An MP for the French autonomous Saint Pierre and Miquelon islands, off Newfoundland, Ms Girardin hails from the Left but was picked by centrist President Emmanuel Macron to run the overseas territories ministry in 2017. She is no stranger to tough situations; when she arrived on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion prey to Yellow Vest protests in 2018, she had to be exfiltrated to avoid being lynched. Once claiming she had a "pirate’s soul", she became a mother at the age of 15 and a half and has "a thick skin after all the trials in her life", according to Paris Match. Last July, she was appointed minister of the Sea, a function resurrected by the Macron government - it had only existed in two previous ones since the War - reportedly with Brexit in mind and to "accelerate (France's) maritime strategy". Due to its numerous overseas departments and territories scattered all over the oceans, France has the second-largest exclusive economic zone in the world after America. When she took up the post, Ms Girardin tweeted: "With more than 11 million square kilometres of maritime territory in France, more than 391,000 jobs, ten per cent of the world's biodiversity, the challenges are huge." She is known for being a straight-talking "grassroots politician" with a "relaxed" dress sense but there have been reports of criticism over her political style and tensions with Mr Macron, which his office has denied.

  • Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

    The harassment began soon after a report by a 19-year-old intern, who alleged an Idaho lawmaker raped her, became public. One state representative sought a copy of the police report and made inquiries into how the young woman herself could be referred for criminal charges for reporting the alleged rape.

  • Dumb In-Person G7 Event in Chaos After Indian Diplomats Test Positive for COVID

    BEN STANSALLWho could possibly have foreseen this happening?This week’s in-person G7 meeting in London has quickly descended into chaos after two Indian delegates tested positive for the coronavirus. The India group was granted an exemption to Britain’s quarantine rules upon its arrival—despite the massive virus surge in their home country—but all its delegates have now been told to go into self-isolation.Ahead of the meeting, the British government promised “COVID-secure talks” with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, as well as special guests from India, Australia, South Korea, and South Africa. It was intended as a trial for the full-scale G7 summit in England next month, which is expected to be Joe Biden’s first foreign trip as president.But the entire Indian contingent has now been forced to self-isolate and will attend the rest of this week’s meetings virtually from their hotel rooms. According to Sky News, India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, but he was not one of the two Indian delegates to have tested positive.The Indian foreign minister posted a photo of himself at a Zoom meeting later Wednesday with the caption: “So far, yet so near.”A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. So far, yet so near. pic.twitter.com/kjxqi5mwNx— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked Wednesday if it was a mistake to hold the in-person meeting when the pandemic is still raging out of control in some parts of the world. He said: “I think it’s very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government. We have a very important relationship with India, with our G7 partners.”The British PM went on: “What’s happened is the individuals concerned, they’re all isolating now. I will be seeing the Indian foreign minister later on this afternoon but that will be a Zoom exchange.”But the near-inevitability of positive cases recorded at the meeting will raise more questions about whether it’s sensible to hold international in-person events before the pandemic is under control globally. The full G7 summit is set to take place in Cornwall, England on June 11-13.The positive cases at the London G7 meeting came during an unprecedented coronavirus surge in India. There were 382,315 new cases recorded on Wednesday, and, according to Reuters, the country has recorded over 300,000 cases every day for the past two weeks.The British opposition leader, the Labour Party’s Sir Keir Starmer, said on Wednesday: “It’s a reminder of how vigilant we need to be about our borders—we've been challenging the government on this for some months. Let’s get to the bottom of how this happened, we cannot have a repeat.”The meeting was billed by the U.K. government as “an opportunity to show how the world’s biggest democracies work together to ensure equitable access to vaccines [and] build back better from the pandemic.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Richard Sherman says Washington would be a 'cool opportunity' for Aaron Rodgers

    The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly wants out from the only franchise he's ever played for.

  • Vienna nuclear talks hit a snag over Iran's centrifuges

    Big gaps between the U.S. and Iran over the measures needed to roll back and limit the Iranian nuclear program are stalling the Vienna talks, European diplomats and former U.S. officials briefed on the issue tell me.What's happening: The Biden administration has said any deal to restore the 2015 nuclear accord must include a return by Iran to full compliance with its previous commitments. But that's complicated by the fact that Iran's nuclear program has advanced since 2015.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. and European signatories on the deal agree that Iran's "breakout time" — the time needed to produce enough enriched uranium for a bomb — must be at least a year. They also have a common position on what it would take to get there, a European diplomat tells me.But Iran's position is much different. One key disagreement is over what will happen to the new, more sophisticated centrifuges Iran has installed that allow Tehran to enrich uranium much more quickly, the diplomat says.Any new deal will have to determine whether Iran can still use those centrifuges and, if not, whether they would need to be taken out of the country or simply disconnected and stored in Iran.Between the lines: Much of the discussion around the nuclear talks has focused on disagreements over which sanctions the U.S. would have to lift.There has been substantive progress on that front in Vienna, but a separate working group handling the nuclear side of the equation has made almost no headway.The state of play: The latest round of talks over the weekend did not produce any major progress, and were placed on hold while many attended a G7 meeting. They are expected to resume Friday in Vienna.What to watch: Two major deadlines loom.On May 20, a temporary deal that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor some Iranian nuclear sites expires. The Iranians are threatening to shut down IAEA cameras in those sites and thus severely diminish the international community's visibility into Iran’s nuclear program.On June 18, Iran will hold presidential elections that could have a dramatic influence on the nuclear talks.Update: A U.S. official responding to this story said, "If you're hearing that we and our partners have resolved not to cut any corners when it comes to Iran's nuclear commitments, that's absolutely true."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Melinda French Gates will not change her name after her divorce, according to court documents

    In the filing, French Gates described the marriage as "irretrievably broken." The two were married in Hawaii in 1994.