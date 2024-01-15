Ukraine wants China to participate in negotiations to end the war — Yermak

Ukraine wants China to participate in negotiations aimed at ending the war, said Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, at the meeting of national security advisors in Davos on Jan. 14, reported Dutch newspaper HLN.

Yermak noted the importance of China joining the negotiations for a peace agreement that would end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. He did not specify how China could contribute to the negotiations.

National security advisors from 81 states met in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 14 to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Five out of the ten points of the proposal were the focus of discussion: the withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, ecological safety, preventing escalation and repetition of the war, and confirmation of the end of the war.

Previous meetings took place throughout 2023 in Malta, Copenhagen, and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

What is the Ukrainian Peace Formula?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Oct. 11, 2022, to the Group of Seven (G7) leaders, a “peace formula” to overcome the Russian threat.

Here is a list of the 10 points included in the Ukrainian Peace Proposal:

Radiation and nuclear safety Food security Energy security Release of all prisoners and deportees Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities Restoring justice, that is, a tribunal for those guilty of aggression and compensation for damages Immediate protection of the environment Prevention of escalation Confirmation of the end of the war

