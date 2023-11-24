Ukraine wants to evacuate its drivers from blocked border

Ukraine's Ministry of Reconstruction is preparing to evacuate drivers from blocked border crossings on the Polish border.

Source: Serhii Derkach, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, on Facebook

Quote: "We have started gathering data to evacuate our drivers. We are running out of time to agree on compromises.

Now our drivers suffer in below-zero temperatures from the actions of several people who blocked the border with the consent of the local authorities.

We have raised issues several times at the working and official levels regarding food, the rotation of ambulances, fire engines, and proper sanitary conditions – all this is missing. Instead, we continue to see messages about the approval of the continuation of the protest by the local authorities."

Details: Derkach noted that Ukraine will take away all drivers who express their desire to leave. The ministry has also posted a form to be filled out for evacuation.

The representative of the ministry added that over the past three weeks, the issue of the blockade has been raised at all possible levels, with dozens of letters, and meetings: "We have proposed a number of compromises, the Polish government and the European Commission know them. But it is possible to agree on something only when there is a desire to negotiate, and not only the desire to block the border".

In addition, the Ukrainian Ministry of Reconstruction initiated creating a monitoring group for the European Union at the border: "We suggest that European counterparts officially record the situation that occurs in front of checkpoints."

Derkach added that an official letter with such a proposal has been sent, and the ministry is already waiting for a response.

