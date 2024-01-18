Ukraine wants to organise conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukraine is looking into organising a phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in order to promote its Peace Formula during summit preparations, says Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Zelensky and Xi must speak directly given that "there are things that they can talk about," which is why Kyiv insists on the call. He added that the Peace Formula is "a way to restore long lasting just peace in Ukraine."

Kuleba did not elaborate on the specific arrangements of the leaders of China and Ukraine's call.

Zelenskyy and Xi have only communicated once since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – in April 2023, following the latter's visit to Moscow. After that, Beijing dispatched a "peace mission" to states in Europe, the outcome of which was not disclosed.

Recently, Ukraine has made it clear that it wants China to help support the Peace Formula. At the same time, the Chinese delegate did not attend the most recent national security advisers' meeting in Davos.

Additionally, Zelenskyy and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang's scheduled meeting at the World Economic Forum was called off. The head of state later explained that he had not agreed on contact for protocol reasons.

Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, where the fourth national security advisors’ meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula was held, asserted that China must be involved in the efforts aimed at stopping the war between Ukraine and Russia.

