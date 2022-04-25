Ukraine wants UN to oversee evacuations from Mariupol steel plant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Norman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Iryna Vereshchuk
    Ukrainian politician

Ukraine on Monday is calling for the United Nations to oversee any safe evacuation route from a steel factory in Mariupol where officials say up to 1,000 civilians are hiding.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk made the plea after rejecting that an agreement was made with Moscow to establish a humanitarian corridor out of the Azovstal steel plant, which continues to come under attack by the Russian military, Reuters reports.

Ukraine wants the U.N. "to be the initiator and guarantor of the humanitarian corridor from Azovstal for civilians," Reuters quoted Vereshchuk as saying Monday.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow.

Mariupol and the ongoing situation at the Azovstal plant will be among the topics discussed, Russian state media is reporting, citing its foreign ministry.

Earlier Monday, Russia said it would open up a humanitarian corridor at 2 p.m. local time for those trapped in the steel factory – but Ukraine later came out and said no deal had been agreed upon.

"It is important to understand that a humanitarian corridor opens by the agreement of both sides," Vereshchuk reportedly wrote on Telegram. "A corridor announced unilaterally does not provide security, and therefore is not a humanitarian corridor."

Separately, Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Monday that he believes a cease-fire would allow Ukraine’s armed forces to regroup.

"We don't think that a ceasefire is a good option right now," he said, according to Reuters, but added that it is "not up to me to decide."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol is 'almost wiped out' as over 100,000 civilians remain trapped in the city, top Zelenskyy advisor says

    "People are living without elementary conditions, without food, without water supply, without electricity," one of Zelenskyy's top advisors said.

  • Biden to visit Israel in coming months after Bennett invitation

    JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bennett's office and the White House said on Sunday. The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem," Bennett's office said in a statement, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the holy city's Al-Aqsa mosque.

  • The Texas courts have spared Melissa Lucio’s life. Now she can prove her innocence

    Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a request to stay the execution of Melissa Lucio. Now she can prove her innocence.

  • Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after closing it over rockets

    Israel said Monday it will reopen its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers after closing it for several days following rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave. COGAT, the Israeli military body coordinating civilian affairs in Gaza, said the opening of the Erez Crossing on Tuesday would be conditioned “on the maintenance of a stable security situation in the area.” In recent months, Israel had issued thousands of work permits to Palestinians from Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces nearly 15 years ago.

  • The AP Interview: Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

    Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the U.N. chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview he was concerned that by visiting Moscow on Tuesday before traveling to Kyiv, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war.

  • Around 15,000 Russian troops have died since Ukraine invasion began, says Ben Wallace

    Some 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the two months since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the Defence Secretary said on Monday.

  • Michael Cohen Explodes After Trump's Latest Boast About His Intelligence

    Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Mark Meadows About How Trumpers Had ‘No Other Choice’ But to Attack Capitol

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia texted regularly with the White House chief of staff about overturning the 2020 election, including by instituting martial law

  • Trump Must Pay $10k a Day for Refusing to Turn Over Evidence

    Scott OlsonFormer President Donald Trump must pay a $10,000 fine every day until he turns over evidence to New York’s attorney general, after a state judge on Monday ran out of patience with Trump’s persistent refusal to abide by the law.New York Judge Arthur F. Engoron has overseen the AG’s nearly two-year battle to squeeze evidence out of the Trump Organization in the state office’s ongoing investigation into alleged bank fraud at the company. The judge issued his order in court this morning a

  • Attorney who questioned Greene says her testimony ‘stretches credulity’

    The attorney who questioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a hearing last week that examined her eligibility to serve in public office in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot said the congresswoman’s response to some questions “stretches credulity.” Asked on CNN’s “New Day” Monday morning if Greene committed perjury during the…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets 'Today Is 1776' After Denying 2nd Meaning Under Oath

    The day before, the extremist Republican was repeatedly asked if she knew the term's violent meaning to the far-right.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Russian forces attempt to storm Mariupol steel plant

    Russian forces tried to storm a steel plant sheltering soldiers and civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday.

  • As world reopens, North Korea is one of two countries without vaccines

    SEOUL - As mask mandates and social distancing requirements lift around the world, North Korea remains one of two countries that have not administered any coronavirus vaccines, with no sign of how it can ever begin to reopen despite a brewing humanitarian crisis for its people. The vaccines that were allocated for North Korea through a United Nations-backed global vaccination effort are no longer available, officials said this month, after Pyongyang repeatedly rejected the initiative's offers of

  • A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump and Mark Meadows 'wanted the Capitol to be taken' on the day of the riot

    The ex-prosecutor's analysis comes after congressional testimony from a Trump former aide revealing that the former president plotted with GOP lawmakers to overturn Biden's victory.

  • Putin accuses West of 'terror', tells prosecutors to be tough

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of trying to destroy Russia, demanding prosecutors take a tough line with what he cast as plots hatched by foreign spies to divide the country and discredit its armed forces. Speaking to Russia's top prosecutors and watched by his defence minister, Putin accused the West of inciting Ukraine to plan attacks on Russian journalists - an allegation denied by Kyiv. Putin said the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, the Federal Security Service (FSB), had on Monday prevented a murder attempt by a "terrorist group" on Russian TV journalist Vladimir Solovyev.

  • Michigan Democrat who ripped colleague over grooming allegations says she received call from Biden

    Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who called out a Republican colleague who accused her of grooming children, said she received a call from President Biden on the matter. “I didn’t wake up on Monday morning thinking that, by Friday, I’d answer a phone call saying, ‘Hi, Mr. President,’” McMorrow said in a Twitter post…

  • NY AG may file an "enforcement action" against Donald Trump "in the near future," a lawyer for Letitia James revealed.

    A lawyer for NY AG Letitia James revealed Monday they may "need to bring some kind of enforcement action" in the 3-year probe of Donald Trump's business.

  • New York AG Investigates Real Estate Giant for Helping Trump

    David Dee Delgado/GettyAs the New York attorney general investigates the Trump Organization for cooking up fake property values on official documents, lawyers revealed Monday that one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies is also under investigation for its role in the scheme: Cushman & Wakefield.On Monday, attorneys with the office of AG Letitia James said the real estate firm is now a central player in its expanding probe into alleged bank fraud by the Trump family corporatio

  • Russian ambassador says Kremlin wants to ‘stabilize’ relations with US

    A Russian state news agency said on Monday that the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. was looking to stabilize relations with the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said he wanted Russian-American relations to not only “stabilize” but to “develop,” according to a translated version of a report from the Russian state news agency, RIA. “There is potential…

  • Trump disinfectant claim ‘a tragedy on many levels’, ex-Covid adviser Birx says

    White House pandemic coordinator says press conference was lamentable but does not regret taking position on Trump’s team Birx at a White House press briefing in April 2020. She said that when Trump made the disinfectant suggestion, she wanted to fall through the floor. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters The former White House Covid response coordinator, Deborah Birx, has decried the press conference in 2020 during which, in her presence, Donald Trump floated the idea of the injection of disinfecta