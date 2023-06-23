Ukraine war based on lies: Wagner mercenary chief

STORY: The head of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary organization is, for the first time, publicly rejecting Moscow's official justification for the war in Ukraine, saying the reason for the invasion was based on lies...

... running directly counter to President Putin's own statements...

...And marking a new milestone in the months long feud between the Wagner founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and Russia's top military brass.

This is part of Prigozhin's video, which was posted on Telegram:

"Why was the war needed? The war was needed so that a handful of scumbags could have a blast and get PR attention showing how strong the army is."

"The war was needed not in order to return Russian citizens to our bosom. And not in order to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. It was needed for one star with additional embroidery so that one mentally sick man could look good on a coffin pillow."

"Shoigu lives by the principle that 'a lie must be horrific for people to believe it'. That's when the lies come."

Prigozhin is referring to Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, a constant target of his criticism.

He's often accused Shoigu and other military leaders of incompetence, but rejecting the core reasons for the war is new for Prigozhin. He says Shoigu is deceiving President Putin, and that the war was also used to enrich the ruling elite.

Prigozhin also specifically uses the word "war" in the video, not the phrase "special military operation" used by the Kremlin.

Prigozhin has enjoyed unusual freedom in publicly criticizing Moscow, although not Putin himself, whom he relies on for support.