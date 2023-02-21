Ukraine war: Biden to frame conflict as battle for democracy

2
Kathryn Armstrong - BBC News
·3 min read
US President Joe Biden
Joe Biden is facing opposition at home about the scale of America's involvement in the Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden is expected to lay out his view of the war in Ukraine as a battle for democracy during a speech later on Tuesday.

He will make his address in the Polish capital, Warsaw - a day after his surprise visit to Ukraine.

His speech comes hours after Russia's Vladimir Putin announced Moscow was suspending participation in a key arms control treaty with the US.

He made the announcement in his state of the nation address.

The leaders' competing speeches come days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In Warsaw, the US president is expected to stress the vital role the United States has played in galvanising Western backing for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

But he will also be looking to shore up support for his policy at home, where some politicians are expressing doubts about the scale of US involvement.

In his speech a stone's throw from the Kremlin, President Putin again blamed the West for Russia's invasion, complaining of Western hypocrisy and of withdrawing from "fundamental agreements".

"I want to repeat: it is they who are culpable for the war, and we are using force to stop it," he said to great applause.

Mr Putin also reiterated his unfounded claim that Moscow had been facing a neo-Nazi threat from Ukraine, which he used as justification to launch his "special military operation".

He said Russia would suspend its participation in the New Start treaty - the last remaining nuclear arms deal between Russia and the US - adding: "No-one should be under the illusion that global strategic parity can be violated."

Ahead of his address, US President Joe Biden will meet Poland's leader, Andrzej Duda, and other central European allies to discuss bilateral cooperation and to strengthen Nato against aggression.

That's after the president met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv on Monday - telling a press conference that the US will back Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

"We have every confidence you're going to continue to prevail," he said.

The pair also visited a memorial to soldiers who have died in the nine years since Russia annexed Crimea and its proxy forces captured parts of the eastern Donbas region.

After the visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine valued at $450m (£373m), as well as an extra $10m in emergency assistance to maintain Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

A new wave of sanctions against individuals and companies "that are trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine" will also be announced later this week.

The US is one of Ukraine's biggest allies and has already given billions of dollars in military assistance.

Mr Biden recently announced that the US would send 31 battle tanks and longer-range missiles but has stopped short so far of sending F-16 fighter jets, despite repeated calls for them from Ukraine.

However, Mr Zelensky on Monday said that he had discussed with Joe Biden the possibility of the US sending other weapons.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: U.S. will back quake-hit Turkey, raises NATO

    STORY: Visiting the country after its devastating earthquakes, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged U.S. aid for Turkey on Monday (February 20).He spoke after a Sunday visit to the quake zone, where rescue work was winding down two weeks after the worst disaster in the country's modern history. "The United States is here to support you in your time of need and we'll be by your side as long as it takes to recover and rebuild."The quake wasn't the only subject on the agenda, though. Blinken wasted no time in pushing his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on speedy NATO accession for Sweden and Finland - something Washington strongly supports. The two countries applied to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.But, they faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara says Stockholm has harbored what Turkey calls members of terrorist groups, and recently indicated it would approve only Finland for NATO membership.Cavusoglu said that all parties in the alliance must convince Sweden in particular to take more action to address Ankara's concerns, and win its support for the bid."Finland and Sweden have already taken concrete steps to fulfill the commitments they made under the trilateral memorandum agreement that they signed with Turkiye on the margins of the NATO summit in Madrid. We welcome and appreciate those steps, I think they are quite significant."Cavusoglu added that suspended talks with Sweden and Finland would resume "soon" in Brussels though - an indication of easing tensions between Stockholm and Ankara.Relations between NATO allies Turkey and the U.S. have been strained since 2019, when Ankara acquired Russian missile defense systems.But, the U.S. State Department has offered a total of $185 million in humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria.The death toll from the quakes now stands at more than 46,000 people across both countries.

  • Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war

    President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States' dedication to European security as he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, part of a series of consultations with allies to prepare for an even more complicated stage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden described NATO as “maybe the most consequential alliance in history," and he said it's “stronger than its ever been” despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's hopes that it would fracture over the war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in urging Rishi Sunak to send fighter jets to Ukraine

    Liz Truss has joined Boris Johnson in urging Rishi Sunak's Government to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

  • After surprise trip to Ukraine, Biden to mark one year of Russia invasion in Poland

    President Joe Biden's trip to Poland comes as Russia has started what is expected to be a fierce spring assault in Ukraine.

  • Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 3rd of April to...

  • Covenant Logistics Group's (NASDAQ:CVLG) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.11

    Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVLG ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...

  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.40

    PDC Energy, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PDCE ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.40 on...

  • Don Lemon will return to 'CNN This Morning' Wednesday: What he said about Nikki Haley

    CNN CEO Chris Licht says Don Lemon will receive formal training after the TV host said Nikki Haley is not "in her prime," sparking backlash.

  • Rep. Taylor Greene suggests 'national divorce' on Presidents Day

    Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that the United States go through a "national divorce" and have states separate along party lines on Presidents Day.

  • Nuclear Submarine Plan Shows Risk Lurking Beneath China-Australia Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Ties between Australia and China have improved faster than many expected since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power last year. Beijing’s reaction to Canberra’s plans for a new submarine may show whether the goodwill can last. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Future

  • McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol surveillance footage

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has granted Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his team access to surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Carlson was granted access to some 41,000 hours of footage by McCarthy’s office, Axios first reported on Monday. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed…

  • China Urges World to Stop Saying Taiwan Is Next After Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- China urged the world to stop drawing parallels between Ukraine and Taiwan, part of Beijing’s efforts to distance itself from Russia and portray itself as a neutral force for peace. Most Read from BloombergInvestors Say They Want $3 Million in Savings for Comfortable RetirementThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, Rus

  • Trump Defends Putin as Biden Visits War-Torn Ukraine

    The former president said his personal relationship with the Russian autocrat would have prevented the invasion

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene — who's gaining power in the GOP-led House — suggests splitting up the United States on President's Day

    The firebrand GOP lawmaker has been cozying up to Republican leaders and landed plum assignments on House committees this year.

  • Fox News Analyst Uses Trump's Go-To Insult Against Him

    Brit Hume is skeptical about the former president's prospects in the 2024 race.

  • The Shocking Amount of Money Congress Has Stolen From Social Security -- to the Penny

    For more than eight decades, Social Security has been a financial anchor for our nation's retired workforce. Ever since the first payouts to retired workers began in 1940, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a lengthy annual report that examines the past, present, and future solvency of the program. The Trustees Report provides an in-depth look at how Social Security generates revenue and where those dollars eventually end up, as well as forecasts how fiscal policy and a multitude of changing demographic trends might impact the program.

  • Russia demands US stop military support for Ukraine; Trump says Biden policy could fuel WWIII: Live updates

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the American ambassador in Moscow and demanded withdrawal of U.S.-NATO military equipment from Ukraine. Updates.

  • Donald Trump Jr. said he lived off gas station sushi for a year when his family financially cut him off

    Donald Trump Jr. said that his family cut him off when he chose to take a year off but forgot to cancel his gas card.

  • Macron knows he’s finished. He might just choose to resign

    It’s the rumour that’s been doing the rounds in Paris for almost three months. Emmanuel Macron has been finding the lack of a majority in the National Assembly frustrating: it’s a climbdown from his first term, when the party of the self-minted “Jupiter” enjoyed a 35-seat majority. The president is said to be toying with the idea of calling an early presidential election.