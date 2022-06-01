Ukraine war blamed for fuel hikes in South Africa, continent

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·3 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are feeling the bite of fuel price increases as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise in the Brent crude oil price.

Neighboring Zimbabwe and other African countries are also grappling with increasing fuel prices.

South Africa, the continent's most developed economy, saw gas prices go above 24 rand ($1.50) per liter, more than $5.80 per gallon. Diesel prices also went up.

The latest increases make fuel in South Africa about 40% more expensive than a year ago. To try to hold down the spike in price, the government has reduced its tax on fuel sales.

The government said the increases were a result of the rise in the price of Brent crude oil.

The fuel price increase is the latest addition to South Africa’s economic woes, which include a 34.5% unemployment rate and an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the loss of an estimated 2 million jobs.

Economists are warning of further increases throughout the year, which will hit consumers already dealing with rising food, electricity, and transport costs, University of Witwatersrand economist Professor Jannie Rossouw said.

The biggest impact would be felt by the poor, who are already facing economic hardship, he said.

“The government has to do what it expects ordinary people to do by also cutting costs and using public money frugally because reducing the fuel levy will have a big impact on its revenue collection," he said.

“I'm not happy with the increase, it is too much. It will now be too difficult to buy food for the children, we will end up having to sell our cars to avoid petrol costs,” said Soweto motorist Mwelase Mooki as he waited in the gas station line to fill up his car before the petrol increase came into effect at midnight.

Fuel prices have also risen in neighboring Zimbabwe. Gasoline now costs about $1.70 per liter, up from $1.44 before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government attributes the increases to the war in Ukraine.

To reduce fuel prices, Zimbabwe has reintroduced the mandatory blending of gas with ethanol produced locally. Starting Wednesday petrol will be blended with 20% ethanol, which will reduce the pump price by 7 cents, said information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe's government said this week that it will also embark on a $20 million upgrade of an oil pipeline from Mozambique’s port city of Beira to increase its capacity and reduce the inland country's reliance on trucks to deliver fuel.

Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate has risen to 66% as prices of basics spike in response to increases in gas prices. The state-owned bus transport company more than doubled its fares last week.

Uganda has also been battling rising fuel costs since 2021 after the government increased excise duty on petroleum products. However, the prices have surged even higher in recent months, driven by a brief period of shortages in neighboring Kenya as well as what the government sees as inflationary pressure stemming from the war in Ukraine.

A liter of gas in Uganda now costs about $1.50, a sharp rise from an average of $1 in early 2021.

The East African country is vulnerable to price shocks because the government doesn’t engage in price intervention, Stephen Kaboyo, an analyst with the Uganda-based asset management firm Alpha Capital Partners, said.

“In Uganda, the oil market was liberalized and prices are determined by the market forces, unlike other regional countries where oil prices are subsidized by their governments,” he said. “Therefore, any change in global oil prices is directly transmitted to the local pump prices.”

___

AP journalists Farai Mutsaka in Harare, Zimbabwe, and Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millie Bright says England strength ‘ridiculous’ as build-up continues for Euros

    The Lionesses have this week begun the first phase of their preparations for this summer’s home European Championship.

  • Binance's venture capital arm raises $500 million fund to invest in Web3, blockchain

    The fund is supported by investment firms DST Global Partners, Breyer Capital and Whampoa Group as well as by other private equity firms and family offices, the company said https://www.binance.com/en/blog/ecosystem/binance-labs-closes-$500m-investment-fund-to-boost-blockchain-web3-and-valuebuilding-technologies-421499824684903944. Web3 is a somewhat vague term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized and is based on digital record-keeping technology blockchain, which also drives the platforms running cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether.

  • Vietnam develops 'world's first' African swine fever vaccine for commercial use

    Vietnam said on Wednesday it had successfully developed a vaccine to administer to pigs to fight African swine fever, with the aim of becoming the first country to commercially produce and export it. African swine fever, one of the most devastating livestock diseases, was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019 and forced the country to cull around 20% of its hog herd last year. African swine fever is harmless to humans.

  • Timeline: The Bolsheviks to Putin: a history of Russian defaults

    In 1918, Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky told Western creditors aghast at the Bolsheviks' repudiation of Russia's external debt: "Gentlemen, you were warned." More than a century later, Russia stands on the brink of another default but this time there was no warning. Few expected the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine to elicit such a ferocious response from the West, which has all but severed Russia from global financial and payment systems.

  • Malaysia suspends chicken exports amid rising food prices

    Malaysia suspended exports of live chickens Wednesday to guarantee adequate supplies for domestic markets, prompting distress in neighboring Singapore, where chicken rice is a national dish. In Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia, consumers rushed to stock up on fresh chicken ahead of the ban, with local media reporting that shelves in some wet markets and supermarkets have been cleared of the meat. Malaysia typically exports up to 3.6 million chickens a month, many of which go to Singapore, where they are slaughtered and chilled.

  • Ukraine war: US to send longer-range rockets in latest aid package

    The new weapons are part of a $700m (£556m) aid package US officials said would be unveiled on Wednesday.

  • Denmark votes on closer EU defence ties on Russia concerns

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27 nation bloc not in the Common Security and Defence Policy, having secured exemptions from it and the euro currency in a 1993 referendum on the Maastricht Treaty, which laid the groundwork for the modern EU. If the notoriously EU-critical Danes vote to abolish the opt-out, as polls suggest will be the case, it would mark another significant shift in policy for Europe after Russia launched the invasion in February.

  • 7 new Colts who can have immediate impacts in 2022

    These new faces are headed for big roles in 2022.

  • Kremlin eyes political prize in rubble of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

    The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the higher west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it will hold all of Luhansk, the first of the two Donbas provinces that Putin has placed at the heart of his campaign.

  • Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

    China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. The European Union, home to major aircraft leasing companies, banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February.

  • Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

    Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."

  • Trump threatens Pulitzer committee with legal action if they don't rescind award for Russia probe coverage

    In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Gosar strikes again after the Texas shooting, proving (again) that he's unfit for office

    Rep. Paul Gosar has once again shown himself completely unfit for office, this time by offering unproven gossip about the Texas school shooter.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.

  • Trump on Sussmann verdict: ‘Our country is going to hell’

    Former President Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Micheal Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. Sussmann is being investigated by a special counsel in relation to the origins of the bureau’s probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president.…

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutBiden Says US Will

  • Yellen says she was 'wrong' about inflation path; Biden backs Fed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was wrong in the past about the path inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is President Joe Biden's top priority and he supports the Federal Reserve's actions to achieve that. Asked in a CNN interview whether she was wrong to downplay the threat that inflation posed in public statements over the past year, Yellen said: "I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take." "As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn't at the time fully understand," Yellen said, adding that the shocks range from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Herschel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.