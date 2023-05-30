Ukraine war comes to Moscow as both capitals hit

STORY: Russia says that Ukraine launched its biggest ever drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday (May 30) - but all eight drones were destroyed by its air defenses.

One politician branded it the worst attack on the capital since World War Two.

The incident coincided with the latest wave of airstrikes on Kyiv, marking a moment where both capitals were hit on the same day.

Some of Moscow’s most prestigious areas were reportedly hit by drone debris, including Leninsky Prospekt, a grand avenue crafted under Josef Stalin, and an elite area of western Moscow where President Vladimir Putin has a residence.

The capital’s mayor said two people were injured, with one hospitalized, in the early morning attack.

A Ukrainian official denied Kyiv’s involvement in the Moscow attack, but said Ukraine was “enjoying” watching the strike and forecast more to come.

Across the border, Kyiv was hit on Tuesday for the third time in 24 hours - and for the 17th time in May.

Ukrainian defense forces said they shot down more than 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to the attack.

"Putin needs Ukraine without Ukrainians. It's terrorism, everyone - yes of course - is worried about that. Russians want to bring depression to our people. Instead of depression, the people are very angry."

Officials said at least one person died and others were injured when debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit a high-rise apartment building causing a fire.

Kyiv’s head of military administration called the strikes “massive”, as photos showed flames engulfing the top of the building.

Ukraine is promising a counter-offensive backed with Western weapons to try to drive Russian occupiers from seized territory.

Moscow says it is open to resuming stalled peace talks with Kyiv and has welcomed mediation efforts from Brazil and China.

But Kyiv insists full withdrawal of Russian troops is the only way to end the war.