Ukraine War: Country needs $7bn in aid a month, Zelensky says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
A destroyed car and building are seen, as Russia&quot;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
A destroyed car and building are seen, as Russia"s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine's president has told the world's finance ministers his country needs $7bn (£5.4bn) every month until the summer to keep functioning.

Volodymyr Zelensky also said "we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later".

He was addressing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank conference via video link from Kyiv.

The World Bank has estimated that about $60bn of physical damage has so far been inflicted on Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky also said the global community needed to exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions, including the World Bank, IMF and others.

All countries "must immediately be prepared to break up all relations with Russia," he added.

Asked whether the IMF would be able to secure the immediate funding that Ukraine needs, the organisation's managing director Kristalina Georgieva told BBC economics editor Faisal Islam: "We found it for the first and second month.

"We believe that over time this amount is going to go down as the Ukrainian economy in the parts of the country that are not under occupation picks up, and as remittances from those who now work somewhere else start flowing."

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia should be made to pay some of the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

It came as some nations have called for seized Russian assets to be used to fund the country's reconstruction.

However, Ms Yellen cautioned that using seized Russian central bank reserves in the US to rebuild Ukraine would be a "significant step" that would need discussions and agreement with international partners.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended the conference in person, said the country's economic output could decline by as much as 50%, with direct and indirect losses so far totalling $560bn.

That figure is more than three times the size of Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP), which stood at $155.5bn in 2020, according to the World Bank.

"If we do not stop this war together, the losses will increase dramatically," Mr Shmyhal said, adding that Ukraine would need a reconstruction programme similar to the post-World War Two Marshall Plan that helped to rebuild Europe.

World Bank President David Malpass, meanwhile, said the damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from Russia's invasion had reached around $60bn and warned that the figure will rise further as the war continues.

Mr Malpass said the early estimate of "narrow" damage costs does not include the growing economic impact on Ukraine.

Also on Thursday, the US imposed further sanctions on Russian ships, while the UK targeted luxury goods including caviar, silver and diamonds with import bans and higher tariffs.

But the Biden administration backed Germany's caution on the European Union proceeding too fast with further sanctions on Russian energy, saying it could cost Europe more than Russia.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

    The mounting economic damage to Ukraine from Russia's ongoing bombardment has the U.S. and its allies speeding billions in aid to the beleaguered country — and looking for other sources of cash as well, including Russia itself. After the U.S. announced $1.3 billion in new economic assistance and military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged that "this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” The war has already caused more than $60 billion in damage to buildings and infrastructure, World Bank President David Malpass said.

  • Ukraine war: World Bank warns of 'human catastrophe' food crisis

    The World Bank chief says hundreds of millions more people could be pushed into poverty.

  • Time running out in Horn of Africa as millions confront hunger: UN

    With major precipitation failing to materialize nearly a month into the Horn of Africa’s rainy season, the number of people suffering from drought-induced hunger could surge from an estimated 14 million to 20 million by the end of the year, the United Nations’ food agency warns. The World Food Programme (WFP) says unending drought conditions,…

  • Zelenskyy's path from comedy to tragedy: Can he save Ukraine from Russian war invaders?

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's crusade to fix Ukraine was born on a TV sitcom. His grit and intensity now are key to its very survival as a nation.

  • Russia's Rosneft demands roubles for oil: sources

    STORY: Rosneft has asked for roubles and full prepayments in tenders for crude.That’s according to sources close to the matter.The move by Rosneft - Russia’s top oil exporter - puts it in line with President Vladimir Putin’s push for natural gas to be traded in roubles.In late March, Putin ordered a switch to rouble payments for gas delivered by Russia's Gazprom.Energy exports are the country's most powerful tool to hit back against Western sanctions.Sources have told Reuters that for the May-June period, Rosneft has asked for 100% prepayment on 6.5 million tonnes of oil to be converted into roubles.It has left some scope for payment in other currencies, though - including Chinese yuan and U.S. dollars.But it also reserved the right to refuse deals where prepayment was not offered in full.According to the sources, the rouble conversion would happen at the last stage of payment, and the initial price would still be nominated in U.S. dollars.Two traders involved in the Russian oil markets said the terms were tough, but not impossible to meet.

  • 200+ Rochester schools parents say the district monitored them on social media

    Parents at Rochester Community Schools say their rights were violated by the district.

  • IMF steering committee skips communique after Russia blocks war language

    "Russia's war against Ukraine has made it impossible to come to a consensus on a communique," Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. Instead, Calvino read a statement summarizing the meeting of the steering committee.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Satellite images released Thursday showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting. The imagery showed long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • After 20,000 Dead Troops Putin Suddenly Claims to Care About Their Lives

    via TwitterFor the first time since Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, Vladimir Putin on Thursday publicly flaunted his role as commander-in-chief, ordering his defense minister to halt plans to storm the last bastion of Ukrainian military resistance in Mariupol.“I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I order you to cancel it,” he told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised meeting, referring to Russian troops’ bid to storm the Azovst

  • Russia-Ukraine War: Are Sanctions Working?

    The U.S. and its allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia to pressure Vladimir Putin to stop the Ukraine war. Is it working?

  • White Brook Capital: “IAC was a Very Successful Investment for the Fund”

    White Brook Capital, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At quarter-end, the Fund was 91.41% invested across 10 positions. For the quarter, the Fund’s NAV increased by 2.98%, net of all realized and accrued fees vs the S&P 400 MidCap Index down […]

  • Johnny Depp faces questioning in case against ex-wife Amber Heard

    The actor testified about his volatile marriage to Amber Heard ahead of cross examination by her lawyers.

  • Ukraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Restrictions by the U.S. and its allies have led to a fall in more than half of Russia’s imports of high-tech goods and parts, hurting its manufacturing and military sectors, a Biden administration official said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObama

  • Microsoft Pays Top Dollar for Bug Bounties

    Microsoft ( ) will pay software researchers a hefty bounty for finding security threats. The software behemoth will pay the bounties for submissions that "have the highest potential impact on customer privacy and security," Microsoft said in a blog post. Giving out rewards is common in the information security industry because the quality assurance team of software manufacturers are not expected to catch everything, Tim Maliyil, CEO of Las Vegas-based cybersecurity services firm AlertBoot, told TheStreet.

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy After Mixed Earnings Report?

    Tilray briefly rallied after reporting mixed third-quarter earnings. But those gains evaporated after. So is TLRY stock a buy now?

  • Billie Eilish and Finneas Pose in Sneakers & Share Career Goals for ‘Billboard’ Managers Issue

    Billie Eilish, Finneas, Brandon Goodman and Danny Rukasin cover Billboard's second annual Managers Issue, discussing their career journeys, rise to fame and goals for the future.

  • Novavax Just Reported Positive Initial Data for First Covid and Flu Shot. Its Stock Is Falling.

    Preliminary results from an early clinical study show the combined shot could be safe and effective.

  • Former President Donald Trump set to attend fundraiser during Kentucky Derby

    Kentucky Derby 148 is just weeks away and one high profile name appears to already have plans to attend the "Run for the Roses."

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.