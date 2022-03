SYFY

Finding a cure for cancer is one of the holy grails of medical research. It’s difficult, however, because cancer isn’t one thing. There are many varieties with just as many causes, which result in the uncontrolled growth of cells. Our bodies have built-in safety measures intended to prevent cancerous cells from surviving and multiplying, and most of the time those defenses work. When they don’t, cancer spreads. A new study published in the journal Structure describes a potential line of research