Experts say Idaho could reach highest gas prices ever this week to break 2008 record

David Staats
Sally Krutzig
·2 min read

Gas prices have surpassed $4 for the first time since 2008. Though the war in Ukraine may seem far away, that hasn’t stopped prices from being affected in Boise.

In just one week, Boise prices have jumped from an average $3.61 to $4.14, according to AAA Idaho. That’s close to the July 19, 2008 record when Idaho hit its highest average of $4.16.

Boise gas stations are selling at higher than the current $3.96 state average. Idaho’s average “is 42 cents more than a week ago, 44 cents more than a month ago, and $1.24 more than a year ago.” according to AAA.

The driving factor behind the price increase is the conflict in Ukraine. Prices could climb even higher if other countries begin placing sanctions on Russian oil.

“There are still a lot of unknowns,” AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde told the Idaho Statesman in a phone interview. “We have not only the continued issues with Russia and Ukraine, but there’s of course, speculation about whether or not Russian oil will be boycotted at some point, and how Russia would react to that. There’s matters of whether or not OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) will get involved and try to replace product that gets pulled out of Russia if nations boycott Russian goods.”

It’s possible Idaho will soon see its highest gas prices ever. Conde said gas prices normally peak sometime between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, so it’s likely we’ll see prices continue to rise.

“It would have seemed ridiculous to talk about $4.50 a gallon, but it’s definitely something we have to be thinking about at this point,” Conde said. “I’m not sure where it all ends.”

The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil, which is used as benchmark for crude oil across the country, is currently trading near $117 per barrel, according to AAA. That’s $19 more than a week ago and $52 more than a year ago.

The rest of Idaho is still below $4, which Conde attributes to smaller population sizes and lower numbers of tourists passing through. As of Monday, Idaho Falls was the city with the lowest prices, averaging $3.79. But Conde is predicting that the rest of Idaho will see $4 price tags by the end of the week.

As we edge closer to warmer weather, these prices may mean people begin to change travel plans. Some may stick to destinations closer to home or, depending on the price increase, cancel trips altogether.

“As people start thinking about spring break and getting over into maybe Yellowstone or the Grand Tetons or other places, college kids leaving and coming in, you could certainly see some, some traction there,” Conde said.

Ada commissioners cut funding for homeless apartments. Here’s what they just did instead

It’s ‘hard to watch’ as Boise’s rents soar, property manager says. Here’s the latest

Recommended Stories

  • Angelina Jolie arrives in Yemen to aid refugees

    The actress and filmmaker also called for an end to the violence in Ukraine and to allow "humanitarian access" there.

  • Zelensky seen in Kyiv office for 1st time since Russian invasion began: 'I'm not hiding'

    Zelensky seen in Kyiv office for 1st time since Russian invasion began: 'I'm not hiding'

  • Elon Musk Wants Nuclear Power for Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter feed often reads like a stream of consciousness or an indirect interior monologue used extensively by celebrated English writer Virginia Woolf. It mimics the non-linear way in which Musk's brain works. It has been more than 10 days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the controversial billionaire, in a series of tweets, has appealed to Europe to "restart [its] dormant nuclear power stations" in a bid to strengthen their borders.

  • Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says

    Alphabet Inc's Google said it has seen Russian hackers well-known to law enforcement, including FancyBear, engaging in espionage, phishing campaigns and other attacks targeting Ukraine and its European allies in recent weeks. Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which focuses on disrupting computer hackers and issuing warnings about them to users, said in a blog post on Monday that over the past two weeks Russian hacking unit FancyBear, also known as APT28, has been sending phishing emails to Ukrainian media company UkrNet.

  • General Motors Wants to Build As Many EVs as Tesla (It's Going to Take Some Time)

    This is the new and upcoming hub to make raw materials and batteries related to electric vehicles and its neither in China or the U.S.

  • Ukraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueStocks retreated in several global markets, with the S&P 500 falling the most in more than a year, on concerns that soaring commodity costs as a result of

  • Russians face sanctions as favourite shops close doors

    Moscovites face the extent of the international response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, discovering closed doors at many retailers where they would shop for clothes and goods.

  • World Bank approves $723 million in loans, grants for Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion. The package includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement. It also includes $134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland as part of a trust fund that will continue to take in grant contributions on Ukraine's behalf.

  • Denver mounts defense of response to George Floyd protests, citing "unprecedented violence"

    Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration on Monday mounted its most forceful defense to date in support of the city's police officers and their response to the violent George Floyd protests in 2020.Driving the news: In opening arguments for a federal lawsuit, assistant city attorney Lindsay Jordan acknowledged officers made mistakes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut she argued to the jury that the use of pepper balls, tea

  • Cleanup effort targets trash at Veterans Memorial Park's homeless encampments

    Volunteers fanned out across Veterans Memorial Park Saturday to clean up the land while helping those who live there survive.

  • Netflix’s Kanye docuseries finale has people breaking down crying

    It’s hard to put a summation of rapper Kanye West’s career into a bite-sized capsule. It’s woefully incomplete to describe him as a rapper who’s won 22 Grammys, for example. Because you also have to mention his public outbursts and his eyebrow-raising alliance with former President Donald Trump. And even then, that still only scratches … The post Netflix’s Kanye docuseries finale has people breaking down crying appeared first on BGR.

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week is now affecting the everyday lives of Kansans by making them pay more for gas.

  • Cathie Wood admits short-term defeat in her call for oil to plunge to $12 per barrel, but still expects prices to crash 'under the weight of lower demand'

    "I got the supply shock wrong. That said, the accelerated shift toward electric transportation will destroy oil consumption at the margin," Wood said.

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chanc

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Shell defends 'difficult' decision to buy Russian crude oil

    The oil giant confirmed it made a purchase of Russian crude oil on Friday but said it had "no alternative".

  • Yemen's Houthis agree U.N. proposal to offload decaying oil tanker

    Yemen's Houthi movement has signed an agreement with the United Nations to deal with a decaying oil tanker threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the war-torn country's coast, a Houthi official said. U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said last month that there was an agreement in principle to shift the oil from the tanker Safer to another ship. The Safer has been stranded off Yemen's Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than six years, and U.N. officials have warned it could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

  • "This cannot be done overnight": Europeans throw cold water on possible Russian energy ban

    Top European leaders said Monday that they recognize the need to reduce the continent's dependence on Russian energy but stressed that an immediate embargo would not be feasible.Why it matters: Under pressure from Congress and the Ukrainian government, the Biden administration may move to ban Russian oil imports on a unilateral basis if the U.S. cannot immediately bring along its European allies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: German C

  • Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply

    Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.