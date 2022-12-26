Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead

22
·2 min read
A Russian bomber prepares to take off from the Engels airfield in the Saratov region. Photo: 3 December 2022
The Engels air base has been repeatedly used by Russia to carry out missile strikes on various targets in Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone attack on Engels bomber base in south Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says.

Air defences reportedly shot down the drone but falling debris caused the casualties in the overnight attack.

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out a similar attack on the airfield, home to strategic bombers, on 5 December. The base lies about 500km (310 miles) north-east of the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military has not officially commented on those attacks.

Russia's defence ministry says its air defences shot down the Ukrainian drone flying at low altitude at about 01:35 local time on Monday (22:35 GMT Sunday).

Three Russian servicemen died of injuries caused by drone debris, it adds.

Earlier, social media users posted videos where what sound like blasts and air sirens can be heard at the Engels airfield.

The governor of Saratov region said there was "no threat to residents" of the town of Engels itself.

In the previous reported attack on 5 December on the airfield and another air base in the Ryazan region, three servicemen were also killed by debris from a downed Ukrainian drone, Moscow said at the time. Two aircraft were lightly damaged.

The Ukrainian military made no comment on the reported attacks.

The Engels air base has been repeatedly used by Russia to carry out missile strikes on various targets in Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of attacking its territory before, but the alleged attacks in December are deeper into Russia than previous ones.

A number of military experts in Ukraine and the West have described the reported strikes as embarrassing for the Russian military.

Map showing location of Russian bases
Map showing location of Russian bases

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Injury Report: Warriors’ Steph Curry (shoulder) to be re-evaluated in two weeks

    The eight-time All-Star guard has missed four games since suffering a shoulder injury.

  • Global supply of oil inches tighter amid Russia's response to the G7 to reduce oil output

    Fears over tightening oil supply on Friday sent the WTI into a rally as Saudi Arabia's markets inched higher on Sunday.

  • Ukraines Foreign Minister convinced that it's only matter of time till Ukraine receives all necessary weapons

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that Ukraine will eventually receive all the weapons it needs from its partners. Source: Kuleba on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "This is my impression.

  • Belarus says Russia-deployed Iskander missile systems ready for use

    "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology at the ministry, said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. "These types of weapons (Iskander and S-400 systems) are on combat duty today and they are fully prepared to perform tasks for their intended purpose."

  • Only Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally

    Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised. In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

  • Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky

    Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Russians inspired by example of Chechnya, want to create fighter training centres across country

    Yury Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, and Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Head of the Russian President's Administration appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a proposal to create training centres for fighters across the country, similar to the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya.

  • Christmas miracle: Russian MiG on fire in Belarus

    On 25 December, a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, was burning on the territory of the Belarusian airfield in the settlement of Machulishchy. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The monitoring group has information that today, on 25 December, at the airfield in Machulishchy, one of the MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force caught fire.

  • Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty To Trying To Smuggle 3 Pounds Of Fentanyl On Plane

    Terese White used her position as a flight attendant to attempt to bypass a stronger security screening at San Diego International Airport.

  • US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears

    The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan's capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the embassy said in a security alert. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.

  • Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

    President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released on Sunday afternoon that Russia is “prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process.” Putin also repeated that Moscow has “no other choice” and said he believed the Kremlin was “acting in the right direction.”

  • Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks

    KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The war on Ukraine did not pause for Christmas despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he was open to negotiations, with his forces launching more than 40 rocket attacks on Christmas Day, Ukraine's military said on Monday. Three Russian military personnel were killed early on Monday by falling wreckage of a Ukrainian drone that was shot down as it was attacking a base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry. The base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometres from the front lines in Ukraine, was hit on Dec. 5 in what Russia said was Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases that day.

  • Trump's legal team better be able to get him to plead insanity at trial, a Harvard law professor says

    "If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," tweeted law professor Laurence Tribe.

  • Southern California's warm temperatures and sunny skies to give way to rain this week, forecasters say

    An approaching storm system is expected to bring cold and wet conditions to Southern California this week after an unseasonably warm Christmas weekend.

  • FBI investigating shooting of man who ‘illegally gained access’ to Shaw Air Force Base

    “Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement on the base’s website.

  • Don Cheadle Recalls How George Clooney Once Dared Him to Visit a 'Spooky' House in Italy

    While filming the 2004 heist movie Ocean’s Twelve, the cast, including Cheadle, visited Clooney’s Italian villa, and their host challenged them to visit an abandoned home nearby in the middle of the night

  • Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes

    Vyacheslav Volodin, the Head of the State Duma of Russia [the lower house of Russian Parliament - ed.] suggests cancelling preferences for people who left the Russian Federation and introducing higher taxes for such persons.

  • What Are JDAMs? And What Will They Do For Ukraine?

    An American weapon first dropped by stealth bombers over Kosovo in 1999 and then during combat in the post-9/11 wars will soon be used by Ukrainian pilots flying Russian-made jets to kill Russian soldiers. The weapon, called the Joint Direct Attack Munition, consists of a kit that turns a cheap unguided bomb into a highly accurate, GPS-guided weapon. It is usually referred to as JDAM. The Biden administration announced this week that the weapons would be part of a new $1.85 billion military aid

  • Elon Musk Snubs the Most Powerful Club in The World

    Elon Musk became the most influential CEO in the world this year. Some people will even go so far as to say that he is the most powerful boss in the world. He is involved in companies that are at the heart of technological innovations such as Tesla and SpaceX.