Ukraine war: Fortnite maker Epic Games raises $144m (£110m) to help victims

Fortnite logo superimposed on Ukraine flag
Epic Games says that it has raised $144m ($110m) in conjunction with Xbox, to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Fortnite maker announced on 21 March it would donate all proceeds from in-game sales, including cosmetic in-game items and virtual currency bought in a shop or online, until 3 April.

And Xbox, part of Microsoft, is also donating the fee it would usually take on items bought by players in Fortnite.

Epic expressed its "deepest thanks" to everyone who contributed.

"Together with the Fortnite community and Xbox, we raised $144m for Direct Relief, Unicef, UN World Food Program, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and World Central Kitchen in support of their humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine," Epic wrote in a blog post.

Epic is not the only games company to have been fundraising for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for example, Humble Bundle, which sells collections of video games online raised more than $20m (£15m).

