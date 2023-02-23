Will Ukraine war fuel a "new type of Cold War" between U.S. and China?

2
Weijia Jiang
·4 min read

The war in Ukraine is about to enter its second year, and after losing ground to Ukrainian forces in the second half of 2022, Russia may be seeking more help from China. Beijing's top diplomat met in Moscow Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he was looking forward to a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian officials have said that visit is expected as soon as early March.

The U.S. and its global allies have become increasingly concerned about China's closer relations with Russia. Moscow and Beijing insist it has nothing to do with other nations, but experts say the very public forging of ties between the two countries is unquestionably a message to the United States.

One of the biggest and most immediate concerns is that Beijing could start providing weapons and or ammunition — lethal support — to help boost Russia's war on Ukraine.

NATO chief urges China not to back Russia's war in Ukraine

President Biden returned Wednesday night to Washington after a whirlwind visit to Ukraine and neighboring Poland. In the Polish capital of Warsaw, he underscored America's commitment to the NATO alliance members on the far edge of eastern Europe, a couple of which share land borders with Russia.

"We will defend literally every inch of NATO," Mr. Biden declared in a message clearly meant both to reassure America's European allies, and to warn Russia and its backers.

Just 700 miles away in Moscow, Putin was flaunting his own powerful alliance, sitting down for a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Asked what China hopes to gain from the public display of support for Putin as the Russian autocrat continues his unprovoked assault on Ukraine, Dr. Evan Medeiros, an Asia scholar at Georgetown University, said, "on the one hand, they don't want Russia to lose. On the other hand, they [China's leaders] know their economic fortunes are tied to stable relations with Europe and the United States."

H.R. McMaster, a CBS News contributor who served as national security adviser in the Trump White House, said Thursday on "CBS Mornings" that Russia was clearly desperate to boost dwindling supplies of weaponry after waging its war with "World War One-like tactics" that saw Putin's army burn through ammunition at a rate of 60,000 rounds per day at times.

McMaster said Russia was likely to turn first to allies like Iran and North Korea to shore up its armaments, noting the difficult decision that Medeiros eluded to facing Chinese President Xi Jinping right now.

"China is already supporting Russia's war-making machine," said McMaster, noting Beijing's increased purchase of Russian oil — 60% more, he said, over the last year. "So, they're feeding Putin… to keep the war going."

"They also are providing microelectronics and other materials that have led the U.S. Commerce Department to blacklist a large number of Chinese companies already," McMaster added. He said the question now for Xi is whether it's worth going "all-in with Russia" and risking his country's vital economic ties with the West.

Russia says it's building a "new democratic world order" with China

Medeiros, who served as the Obama administration's top advisor on the Asia-Pacific region, said the relationship between the U.S. and China has clearly been on a downward spiral since the U.S. shot down the Chinese spy balloon that made its way over sensitive military sites earlier this month.

"That incident, combined with Wang Yi's criticism of the United States and now his trip to Russia… it clearly has crossed that threshold into a new type of Cold War," said Medeiros.

China has not shied away from opportunities to flex its military power alongside Russia's. On Wednesday, the two nations launched joint military exercises along with South Africa off that country's coast. U.S. officials have voiced concern over the timing of the war games, coinciding with the one-year mark of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, second right, and Chinese naval officers attend the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay, South Africa, Feb. 21, 2023, amid joint naval exercises off the east coast of the country with Russian and Chinese navies. / Credit: Themba Hadebe/AP
Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, second right, and Chinese naval officers attend the Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay, South Africa, Feb. 21, 2023, amid joint naval exercises off the east coast of the country with Russian and Chinese navies. / Credit: Themba Hadebe/AP

In a new interview, Mr. Biden criticized Putin's decision to suspend his country's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia, calling it "a big mistake," and "not very responsible."

Mr. Biden went on to say, however, that he did not believe Russia's withdrawal from the New START treaty meant Putin was thinking about using nuclear weapons.

Baking helped her overcome addiction, so now she's using her bakery to help others

Ukrainian Armed Forces solder shares her life on the front line

Gaza fires rockets at Israel one day after 11 Palestinians died in West Bank raid

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. concerned by China-Russia ties as Putin signals Xi visit

    MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is concerned by greater alignment between China and Russia, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed "new frontiers" in ties with Beijing and signalled China's Xi Jinping would visit his country. Word of Xi's visit comes as Washington has said China is considering providing weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine, a move that would threaten to escalate the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance on the other.

  • China’s Top Diplomat Lauds Strength of Russia Ties in Putin Meeting

    President Vladimir Putin and China’s Wang Yi touted the resilience of their countries’ partnership amid growing antagonism with the West, as Moscow presses on with its war in Ukraine.

  • China's top diplomat visits Russia, eyeing Ukraine

    STORY: The meetings come after the United States warned Beijing against providing material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The war in Ukraine began just weeks after Putin and China's President Xi Jinping declared a "no limits" partnership, causing concern in Western countries.Xi has stood by Putin since Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine, resisting Western pressure to isolate Moscow. Chinese-Russian trade has soared since the invasion of Ukraine, and Russia has sold Asian powers including China greater volumes of oil.

  • How Much the Average American Should Keep in Savings

    You might be surprised to learn how much the average American has in their savings account. According to GOBankingRates' Best Banks 2023 survey of 1,000 Americans, 32% of overall respondents said...

  • Thousands of asylum cases to be fast-tracked as Home Office struggles with Sunak’s backlog pledge

    Government could use failure to return questionnaires in 20 working days to delete asylum applications

  • Bankman-Fried Fraud Indictment Cites Two Unnamed Co-Conspirators

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh charges against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried include references to a pair of co-conspirators the US says were involved in illegally seeking to influence the regulation of digital assets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Befo

  • Mystery ball washes up on Japanese beach - here are the wildest theories

    A mystery ball has washed up on a beach in Japan, sparking consternation and conspiracy theories after police imposed a no-go zone around the object and called in a bomb disposal team.

  • 'We need to keep living': What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

    For Ukrainians, it's been 12 months of bloodshed, separated families, anger, confusion, anxiety, hope, and a lot of wondering how the war will end.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Seeks IMF Program as EU Pushes Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country is discussing a four-year full-fledged program with the International Monetary Fund with the aim of hammering out specific details as soon as next month.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn

  • Arkerobox Will Spark Children's Imagination with Educational Boxes to Be Launched on Kickstarter

    Arkerobox introduces an innovative education model to teach children about cultural heritage. Its educational board games will be launched on Kickstarter New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Selected by UNESCO, a part of the United Nations, World Heritage Sites are places in the world that are very important from a cultural or natural perspective. Arkerobox, the company that produces educational board games that teach children about the world's cultural heritage through ...

  • Rift between private military and Kremlin forces widens; Russia can't produce enough arms for its needs: Live updates

    The owner of a private Russian military company accused Kremlin military leaders of "high treason" and attempting to destroy his force. Updates.

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • Putin cancels decree underpinning Moldova's sovereignty in separatist conflict

    President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Putin-Xi Meeting Threatens Chinese Curveball in Russia’s War

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool/ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has, at times, caught Xi off guard, according to U.S. intelligence.The Russian president confirmed Xi’s planned trip Wednesday.While China has at times been disconcerted with or surprised by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a U.S. intelligence community analysis from 2022, the upcoming