Ukraine war: Iranian drone experts 'on the ground' in Crimea - US

5
George Wright - BBC News
·3 min read
Wreckage of a Shahed-136 (or Geranium-2) kamikaze drone shot down by the Ukrainians
Wreckage of an Iranian kamikaze drone shot down by Ukrainians

Iran has deployed military experts in Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, the White House says.

The Iranians are trainers and tech support workers, a US spokesman said.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was struck by so-called "kamikaze" drones on Monday, deployed by Russia but believed to be Iranian-made.

The UK has announced sanctions on Iranian businesses and individuals responsible for supplying the drones.

"We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

A "relatively small" number of Iranians are providing technical support and Russians are piloting the drones in Ukraine, he said.

"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Mr Kirby said.

The US will "pursue all means" to "expose, deter and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people", he added.

Ukraine identified the drones - or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - used on Monday as Iranian Shahed-136 weapons.

They are known as "kamikaze" drones because they are destroyed in the attack - named after the Japanese fighter pilots who flew suicide missions in World War Two.

Russia has used the drones and missiles to hit critical infrastructure around Ukraine in recent days, destroying almost a third of the country's power stations since Monday last week.

As a result, restrictions on electricity use were introduced in Ukraine for the first time on Thursday.

A woman arranges flowers outside a house where a couple was killed in a Russian drone strike two days beforehand on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv
Russian drone strikes have hit Kyiv

The UK has announced sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms firm over Russia's use of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accused those listed of "warmongering" and profiting off Moscow's "abhorrent" attacks.

Among those targeted is the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as well as Shahed Aviation Industries, a drone manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of placing explosives on a key dam in southern Ukraine.

If the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is critically damaged, 80 towns and cities could be flooded and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be left without water for cooling, Mr Zelensky said.

It could also deprive the whole of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, of its water supply.

On Wednesday, the respected Institute for the Study of War think tank reported that Moscow may be planning an attack on the dam which it would blame on Ukraine, believing that the resulting flooding may give Russian forces cover as they retreat from parts of the Kherson region. The dam is 70km (45 miles) north-east of the city of Kherson.

Russia is evacuating civilians from the parts of Kherson region under its control, in expectation of a Ukrainian offensive to take the city.

Map showing southern Ukraine
The Kakhovka dam is located near the city of Nova Kakhovka

Recommended Stories

  • EU to add new Iran sanctions over drone supplies to Russia

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union governments will agree to impose new sanctions on Iranian generals and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, four diplomats and a French official said on Wednesday. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

  • Russia's Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act

    The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have complicated Israel's balancing act between Russia and the West. Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

  • Iran’s Leader Boasts About Nation’s Dangerous Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lauded the reputation of military drones produced in his country and acknowledged concerns about their export. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corner“When images of Iranian drones were p

  • Russian Ministry of Defence revealed that they are using Iranian-made drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 15:15 During a television broadcast, Ruslan Puhov, member of the Civil Council at the Ministry of Defence of Russia, asked the hosts not to focus on the Iranian origins of the drones since everyone already "knows they are Iranian-made".

  • Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea in latest sign of deepening relations between the country and Russia

    Russia in recent days has used the Iranian drones to carry out a series of attacks targeting civilian and electrical infrastructure.

  • US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

    The White House said Thursday that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's power stations and other key infrastructure, troubling evidence of Tehran's deepening role assisting Russia as it exacts suffering on Ukrainian civilians just as the cold weather sets in. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

  • How can Ukraine get through winter with its power grid intact – expert interview

    The Ukrainian energy infrastructure is coping with Russian attacks which no other European country would have withstood. And if the Ukrainians save electricity and air defense systems work well, the country will be able to withstand the assault, director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, told NV.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russia Must Pay for Devastation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia must compensate his country for the destruction that has been wrought by the invasion. Almost eight months into Russia’s invasion, Ukrainians were warned of rolling blackouts because of damage to the country’s power infrastructure from missile attacks. Camping stoves, generators and winter underwear are in high demand. “Controlled limits” were placed on electricity consumption in Kyiv and several northern and central areas on Thu

  • Liz Truss resignation: World politicians and media react to Truss departure

    News of Liz Truss's resignation prompted quick reaction from political leaders and media commentators around the world.

  • Israel holds fire amid mounting pressure from Ukraine

    Israel is rejecting desperate calls from Ukraine to supply advanced air defense systems to counter Russia’s use of Iranian kamikaze drones, intent on maintaining strategic ties between Jerusalem and Moscow. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday said that Israel “will not provide weapon systems,” but said that Jerusalem will continue to side with Western…

  • Tom Brady laughs off reports of in-season departure; ‘No retirement in my future’

    Tom Brady got a good laugh out of any suggestion that he might retire in the middle of the 2022 season

  • White House says Iranian troops on the ground in Crimea aiding Russian drone strikes

    The White House on Thursday confirmed that Russia is attacking Ukraine with Iranian drones launched from the occupied Crimean Peninsula with on-the-ground assistance from military trainers from Iran. National Security spokesperson John Kirby further raised concern that Russia will seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Tehran as it faces military supply shortages under pressure…

  • Zelenskyy denies ordering Crimea Bridge bombing

    The Ukrainian government was not behind the Oct. 8 Crimea Bridge explosion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Canadian broadcaster CTV on Oct. 20.

  • Ukraines Foreign Ministry names the purpose of Putins so-called "martial law"

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 19:39 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in the newly occupied territories of Ukraine in order to suppress the resistance of the local population.

  • Ukraine’s army repels enemy attacks near 11 settlements in 3 oblasts – General Staff

    Ukraine’s army has repelled enemy attacks in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning summary of Oct. 19.

  • Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message

    The singer wants to highlight the impact of social media on our mental health in the last 20 years.

  • U.S. student debt relief: What you need to know now

    As associate director of The Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program, Katherine Lucas McKay considers tricky financial issues all day long. But the Biden administration’s new U.S. student debt relief program is not just an academic subject for her. That is because McKay is still dealing with student debt from her days getting a graduate degree at Carnegie Mellon University.

  • A New Cold War Is Heating Up the Arctic

    (Bloomberg) -- The North Pole is melting faster than ever, but the chill in the air at this year’s global gathering of Arctic experts had more to do with the widening repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The planetary consequences of that war have, by now, reached far beyond the disruption of climate efforts in Europe, where gas shortages have prompted governments to recommission coal plants. The conflict has also intensified a race among great powers for ascendancy in the Arctic, addi

  • U.S.’ first interstate EV charging network for semi-trucks to connect California port with Texas

    Busy I-10 corridor for semi-trucks will feature high-powered electric chargers built especially for vehicles of this size, TeraWatt Infrastructure says.

  • UK: Russian missile launch 'not deliberate escalation'

    STORY: Wallace told parliament he had expressed the government's concerns over the incident to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and in reply Russia on October 10 said they had investigated and blamed it on a technical malfunction.He said Russia acknowledged that the incident took place in international airspace, adding that patrols have now resumed, and British aircraft were now being accompanied by fighter aircraft escorts.