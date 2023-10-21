Ukraine war: Kharkiv postal building missile strike kills six
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Six people have been killed and a further 14 injured after a missile hit a postal distribution centre in eastern Ukraine late on Saturday night.
Ukrainian President said on Telegram the Nova Poshta sorting office was struck in Kharkiv.
Pictures from the scene posted on President Zelensky's account showed the building with windows blown out.
Kharkiv's regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said the private delivery company was "strictly a civilian site".
"The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv's peaceful population," he wrote in his own Telegram post.
President Zelensky added that a rescue operation was continuing, with emergency services working at the scene.
Russia has not yet commented on the alleged strike, but has previously denied targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine.