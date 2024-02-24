Ukraine war: King praises 'determination and strength' of Ukrainians

King Charles has said the "determination and strength" of Ukrainians in the face of continued Russian aggression "continues to inspire".

In a statement marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Charles said Ukrainians continue to show "heroism".

"Theirs is true valour," Charles said.

"My heart goes out to all those affected as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers".

Charles' statement also recognised the "tremendous hardship and pain" inflicted upon Ukrainians following Russia's "unprovoked attack".

He praised the heroism and valour of the Ukrainians, saying he had "felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom."

The King added that he continued to be "greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need."

On Friday, the UK announced further sanctions against Russia.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who visited Kyiv last month to sign a new security agreement and announce £2.5bn of military aid to Ukraine over the coming year, said "we must renew our determination" on this "grim anniversary".