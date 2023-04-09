Ukraine war latest: Russia 'destroys Ukrainian ammo warehouses'

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman checks a machine gun of a tank after loading an ammunition during a military training near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

It also said Russian forces had destroyed Ukraine army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and other artillery weapons in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family," the head of the State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on social media.

03:39 PM

'Ukraine to buy more APCs from Poland'

BREAKING:



Zelensky confirms that Ukraine is buying even more KTO Rosomak APCs from Poland than initially thought.



The Ukrainian Army will get 200 Rosomaks, of which 100 will be sent immediately and 100 later.



Just in time for the Ukrainian counteroffensive!



🇵🇱🇺🇦

03:29 PM

South Korea to discuss 'issues raised' from leaked documents with US

South Korea is aware of news reports about a leak of several classified US military documents and it plans to discuss "issues raised" as a result of the leak with the United States, a South Korean presidential official said on Sunday.

Several classified US military documents have recently been posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters on Friday, adding that Russia or pro-Russian elements were likely behind the leak.

02:55 PM

Father and daughter killed by Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian missiles struck a house in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said on Sunday.

It was the latest Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family," the head of the State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on social media.

The girl died in an ambulance, said the head of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoliy Kurtiev.

Zaporizhzhia has come under renewed attack since Moscow’s war entered its second year. In February Russia launched its heaviest rocket attack on the city since the war began, firing 17 missiles in an hour.

It comes amid a Russian offensive aimed at seizing the eastern Donbas region.

stand near the clock that stopped in the rocket attack in a damaged house in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. ) - AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko

A police officer inspects remains of a Russian missile which hit a residential area, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 9, 2023. - REUTERS/Stringer

02:34 PM

The signed Wagner hammer put near the coffin of the slain pro-Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

During the funeral of war criminal Vladlen Tatarskiy, the best funeral gift was put near the coffin - a sledgehammer from Wagner PMC, a new symbol of Russian culture.

What could he need it for in the afterlife?



What could he need it for in the afterlife? pic.twitter.com/YwZQy5uEcm — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 9, 2023

01:53 PM

Oscars's snubbing of Zelensky was 'example of the hypocrisy'

The Oscars's decision not to invite president Zelensky to deliver a speech at the awards ceremony in March was hyprocritical, said the foreign affairs minister.

“I think if ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ receives an Oscar as the Best Foreign Language Film, while President Zelensky, who is in the war, leading the country, fighting in the biggest war in Europe since World War II, is not allowed to speak at the Oscars recemony, you will not find a better example of the hypocrisy of the film industry’s top executives and producers,” said Dmytro Kuleba.

01:11 PM

'Poland donates 100 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine'

BREAKING:



Zelensky confirms that Poland has just donated “more than 100 BMP-1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to the Ukrainian Army.



🇵🇱🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/xQMUbQSoY2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 9, 2023

12:42 PM

Russian troops have dug a 70-km long trench in Zaporizhzhia, according to a government advisor

Russian troops dug a 70-km long trench in Zaporizhzhia region. It is almost a third of the whole width of the region (East to West).



The trench was noticed on Sentinel-2 satellite images.



Source: Investigator org ua pic.twitter.com/opteXj04lD — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 8, 2023

12:19 PM

12:00 PM

Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine in Easter message

Pope Francis appeared to ask Russians to seek the truth about their country's invasion of Ukraine in his Easter message to the world on Sunday and appealed for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence.

Francis, 86, presided at a solemn Easter day Mass in a sunny St. Peter's Square after unseasonal cold forced him to skip an outdoor service on Friday - a precaution following his hospitalisation for bronchitis at the end of March.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Francis has at least twice a week referred to Ukraine and its people as being "martyred" and has used words such as aggression and atrocities to describe Russia's actions.

Pope Francis leads the Easter Mass in Saint Peter's Square - FABIO FRUSTACI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:34 AM

Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation

Mothers hugged sons and daughters as they crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine on Friday after a complex rescue mission involving travel across four countries.

The 31 children had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.

Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

Valeriia, who went to a Russian-organised summer camp from non-government controlled territories and was then taken to Russia, embraces her mother Anastasiia after returning via the Ukraine-Belarus border, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko - REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Anastasiia holds her daughter Valeriia and son Maksym, who went to a Russian-organised summer camp from non-government controlled territories and were then taken to Russia, after they returned via the Ukraine-Belarus border, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

11:08 AM

Mapped: Russian gains in Bakhmut

#Bakhmut Update:#Russian forces continued to make gains in Bakhmut & continued offensive ops. around Bakhmut on Apr. 8 as tensions b/w #Wagner & conventional Russian forces over responsibility for tactical gains in Bakhmut appear to be intensifying.



https://t.co/3Rjgj7Plxb pic.twitter.com/JqUu6rkDkE — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) April 9, 2023

10:53 AM

Gazprom to ship 36.8 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 36.8 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, compared with 37.2 mcm the previous day.

10:31 AM

More photos from Zaporizhzhia which Russia struck earlier today

Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia last night. An 11-year-old girl and her 50-year-old father were killed.

A 46-year-old woman -mother of the dead child - was rescued from under the rubble.

Dozens of houses were damaged, gas, electricity were cut off. #RussiaIsAaterrorist pic.twitter.com/w7mgnW4L9S — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) April 9, 2023

09:59 AM

Latest update from the Ministry of Defence

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/oKqFC0PPNm



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zXsff4dL3k — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2023

09:54 AM

US Justice Dept opens probe into secret US documents leak

The US Department of Justice on Saturday said it has begun an investigation into a trove of leaked US documents, many related to Ukraine, that have spread to the internet.

The breach appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation," a Justice Department spokesperson told AFP.