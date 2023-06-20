Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin's tactical nuclear weapons threat is 'real', says Biden

Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th Battalion of Territorial Defense, are shooting rounds into Russian positions with an S60 anti-aircraft canon placed on a truck - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

The threat of Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is “real”, Joe Biden has said, days after denouncing Russia’s deployment of such weapons in Belarus.

“When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” the US President told a group of donors in California on Monday.

“They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It’s real,” Mr Biden said.

On Saturday, Mr Biden called Putin’s announcement that Russia had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus “absolutely irresponsible”.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The deployment is Russia’s first move of such warheads - shorter-range, less powerful nuclear weapons that could be used on the battlefield - outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

07:58 AM

Britain will not drop sanctions until Russia pays to rebuild Ukraine

Britain will keep sanctions against Russia in place until the Kremlin has compensated Ukraine for the destruction it has caused, under new legislation introduced by the Government.

A raft of measures to tighten the sanctions regime will also create a route for sanctioned individuals to “do the right thing” by voluntarily donating frozen assets to a Ukrainian recovery fund, Number 10 said.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said: “As Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, the terrible impacts of [Vladimir] Putin’s war are clear. Ukraine’s reconstruction needs are – and will be – immense.

Read more from The Telegraph’s Senior Foreign Correspondent here

07:57 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/sbCxVQyYL8



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/aYoWLghGOf — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 20, 2023

07:43 AM

Pictured: A drone explosion is seen in the sky over Kyiv

A drone explosion is seen in the sky over Kyiv - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

07:40 AM

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities from east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.

The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 700,000 people and 70km from the border with the Nato country of Poland, said Russia hit a “critical infrastructure” in the city, sparking fire.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Yuri Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia’s raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

There were no casualties reported in Zaporizhzhia.

07:39 AM

Explosions rock Western Ukraine city of Lviv

Russia launched an overnight air attack on the Western Ukraine city of Lviv, rocking it and the surrounding region with explosions, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were Ukraine’s defence systems repelling the attack or target being hit.

07:38 AM

