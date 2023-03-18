Ukraine war latest: Putin visits Crimea following ICC arrest warrant

President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday on a visit to mark the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

State TV showed a brief clip of a casually dressed Putin walking with a group of officials.

He visited an art school and a children’s center, locations that appeared to have been chosen in response to the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for him on Friday over war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia seized Crimea in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine says it will fight to expel Russia from Crimea and all other territory that Russia has occupied in the year-long war.

Earlier this month Russia's defence ministry claimed it had thwarted what it described as a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea.

Dmitry Peskov said of Putin's visit to Crimea "the president will take part in the opening of a significant cultural and historical object".

02:52 PM

Kyiv thanks UN, Turkey for 'sticking to' grain deal agreements

Ukraine's infrastructure minister on Saturday thanked the United Nations and Turkey for adhering to the agreements of a deal that allowed grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.

"[The] Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement is extended for 120 days. Grateful to Antonio Guterres, the United Nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister Hulusi Akar and all our partners for sticking to the agreements," Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

02:23 PM

Turkey's Erdogan says Black Sea Grain Deal extended

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said, but he did not disclose how long the extension period was for.

"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Mr Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale.

Russia has previously called for renewing the deal for only 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal period, while Ukraine was insisting on a 120-day renewal.

01:49 PM

Two Polish volunteers in attack on their bus, says government advisor

A Russian shell hit the bus of Polish volunteers who brought humanitarian aid in Chasiv Yar. Two volunteers were wounded.



One of them was evacuated to a Dnipro hospital by Life Saving Center.



Wishing both of them a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Q24oVi3Xlb — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 18, 2023

01:32 PM

UK to help Kazakh exports bypass Russia, seeks critical minerals

Britain will help Kazakhstan develop export routes bypassing Russia, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on a visit to the Central Asian nation on Saturday, where he also signed a memorandum on supplies of critical minerals.

Mr Cleverly said London valued the position of Astana - which has traditionally been closely allied with Moscow - on the Ukrainian conflict. Kazakhstan has refused to support Russia's invasion or recognise its annexation of Ukrainian territories.

"The UK greatly appreciates Kazakhstan's consistent and principled position in supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and your desire to bring about resolution to the war in line with the UN charter," he told a briefing.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, right, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko attend an opening ceremony of the square in the Central Park of Astana named after Queen Elizabeth II after their talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo) - AP

12:42 PM

Pictured: A Ukranian tank opens fire along the frontline south of Bakhmut

TORETSK, UKRAINE - MARCH 17: A Ukranian tank opens fire along the frontline south of Bakhmut in the town of Toretsk, Ukraine on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

12:41 PM

Russian strikes Zaporizhzhia on Friday

Roads were torn open and houses reduced to rubble after a Russian rocket attack in the city of on Friday.



No casualties were reported, but houses were damaged and a catering establishment destroyed, Anatoliy Kurtev of the Zaporizhzhia City Council said.



“[Russians] once again attacked the peaceful city. The S-300 missiles were aimed at the territory of one of the residential complexes,” said the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administrations.



The attack on the city was one of several widespread Russian attacks in Ukraine following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.



Sixteen Russian drones were deployed to attack Kyiv, western Lviv province and other regions on Friday, but 11 were shot down. Three hit a district bordering Poland while none reached the capital. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and Russia’s Bryansk province, which borders Ukraine.

12:06 PM

Mapped: Russian ground attacks along Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna on Friday

Western #Luhansk/Eastern #Kharkiv Oblast #Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on March 17 but did not secure any confirmed territorial gains. https://t.co/BIwYpoZbsa pic.twitter.com/yJmAgXYadv — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) March 18, 2023

11:51 AM

The mother of 23 accused of being Vladimir Putin's child-snatcher in chief

Maria Lvova-Belova once boasted about adopting a Ukrainian boy from Mariupol, the city obliterated by Russian bombs, writes James Kilner

With her wavy blonde hair, Russian Orthodox priest husband and 23 children - including one from Mariupol - Maria Lvova-Belova is a Kremlin pin-up. Her social media profile paints a picture of a woman in love with the concept of traditional Russia and is filled with photographs of herself staring into the camera with doe-eyed sincerity. For Lent in February, Ms Lvova-Belova, 38, posed inside a Russian Orthodox church wearing a traditional headscarf. Reads the full story

11:28 AM

Footage of the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

Last night Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Shaheds from Bryansk and the Sea of Azov. Air defense shot down 11, including over Kyiv. 5 kamikaze drones hit Novomoskovsk and Yavoriv.



Zaporizhzhia was attacked with S-300 - on video. pic.twitter.com/3GxksePFEq — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 18, 2023

11:05 AM

Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

Ukraine was attacked by 16 Russian drones on Friday night, the Ukrainian Air Force said in the early hours of Saturday. The air force command said that 11 out of 16 drones were shot down “in the central, western and eastern regions.” Among areas targeted were the capital, Kyiv, and the western Lviv province.

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said Ukrainian air defenses shot down all drones heading for the Ukrainian capital, while Lviv regional Gov. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and Russia’s Bryansk province, which borders Ukraine.

10:46 AM

Russian stand-up comic censored in Uzbekistan

A popular anti-Kremlin stand-up comedian had this week his microphone cut off during a show in Uzbekistan whenever he spoke about President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

Russian comedian Danila Poperechny, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, performed in the Uzbek capital Tashkent this week.

"When he performed they cut off his mic 15 times," a concert hall administrator told AFP on Friday, referring to the organisers of Poperechny's show.

10:15 AM

Biden says ICC arrest warrant for Putin 'justified'

Joe Biden said the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on accusations of a war crime for deporting Ukrainian children was "justified."

The move "makes a very strong point," the US president told reporters at the White House, while noting that the United States is not a member of the ICC.

10:03 AM

Turkey still hopeful of extension to Ukraine grain deal

Turkey is hoping that a grain export deal between Kyiv and Moscow, key to alleviating a global food crisis, can be extended for another 120 days - but time is running out.

The current deal expires just before midnight on Saturday, Istanbul time.

"The deadline is approaching," Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

"We are in touch with both Ukraine and Russia about extending the agreement under its original terms."

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships.